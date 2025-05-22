×
WWE Officials Reportedly ‘Thrilled’ with Natalya’s Recent Performances

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 22, 2025
WWE Officials Reportedly 'Thrilled' with Natalya's Recent Performances

While WWE veteran Natalya has expanded her presence outside of the company, she remains active in the ring, recently competing on the May 19, 2025, episode of WWE Raw. Her efforts throughout the year have reportedly earned her significant praise from within the company.

On WrestleVotes Radio, it was stated, “We are told the company as a whole has been thrilled with the recent performances of Nattie Neidhart who competed in Bloodsport over WrestleMania weekend, once again, worked outside the company this past weekend, appearing in the prized NWA Crockett Cup 2025 where she took on NWA Women’s World Champion Kenzie Page at the legendary ECW Arena in Philadelphia. Those we spoke to said that the match absolutely stole the show and was a testament to Nattie’s recent work.”

Her Raw appearance this past Monday also drew acclaim. “Additionally, there was some significant high praise coming out of Monday’s three-way match with Nattie, Roxanne Perez, and Becky Lynch, as that match was very well received backstage.”

Beyond in-ring action, Natalya has also taken on a new broadcasting role, joining Busted Open Radio as a host, further showcasing her versatility and ongoing contributions to the wrestling industry.

