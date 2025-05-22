Josh Alexander Turned Down WWE NXT Title Run Before AEW Jump

Josh Alexander, who made his AEW debut in April 2025 following his exit from TNA Wrestling, recently sat down for an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri to reflect on his transition and past opportunities. During the conversation, Alexander addressed whether there were ever serious discussions about reuniting with Ethan Page in WWE NXT.

“There were rumblings of two that I’d heard about after the fact that were denied by management for whatever political reason there was, them not wanting me to lose, or something like that,” Alexander revealed. “Then there was one offer on the table for me to do a big run, and then wrestle for the title on a pay-per-view or a Stand & Deliver, I think it was. I had actually turned that down because it just didn’t fit with what my goals were coming into contract time and stuff like that. With negotiations coming up.”

Alexander also shared his thoughts on the WWE-TNA crossover that took place in early 2025, giving a candid take on how the collaboration impacted both sides.

“I think, from my perspective, I can’t speak for everybody in the locker room, at times, mutually beneficial, for sure,” he explained. “I mean, when you put somebody like Joe Hendry or anybody else on a Tuesday night NXT, and they come back to TNA, you obviously saw more interest come to the company because of that platform that they were on. But in terms of wins and losses and trading back and forth, it felt like it was pretty heavy towards the WWE end from time to time. But that’s just the business portion of it. They have a bigger platform.”