Zoey Stark Faces Long Absence After Injury During WWE Raw

Zoey Stark’s journey in WWE has hit an unexpected and difficult pause following an injury suffered during her Money in the Bank qualifying match on May 19, 2025. The Raw standout was visibly hurt and needed assistance exiting the arena, leading to concern among fans and talent alike.

Addressing the situation on social media, Stark expressed deep gratitude to those reaching out with support, writing:

“Wow the love and support means more to me than you’ll ever know! What hurts more than my knee is knowing I wont be able to perform for all of you for a while. I LOVE what I do and I’m blessed to do this. As the saying goes, the comeback is greater than the setback. Love you guys.”

Behind the scenes, the outlook appears concerning. Fightful Select reports that there were early fears of a tear that may require surgery, though official confirmation has not yet been made public.

WWE officials are reportedly bracing for an extended absence, with backstage sources indicating they do not expect Stark to return before the end of the year.

WNS wishes her all the best with her treatment and recovery.