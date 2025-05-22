×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Zoey Stark Faces Long Absence After Injury During WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 22, 2025
Zoey Stark Faces Long Absence After Injury During WWE Raw

Zoey Stark’s journey in WWE has hit an unexpected and difficult pause following an injury suffered during her Money in the Bank qualifying match on May 19, 2025. The Raw standout was visibly hurt and needed assistance exiting the arena, leading to concern among fans and talent alike.

Addressing the situation on social media, Stark expressed deep gratitude to those reaching out with support, writing:
“Wow the love and support means more to me than you’ll ever know! What hurts more than my knee is knowing I wont be able to perform for all of you for a while. I LOVE what I do and I’m blessed to do this. As the saying goes, the comeback is greater than the setback. Love you guys.”

Behind the scenes, the outlook appears concerning. Fightful Select reports that there were early fears of a tear that may require surgery, though official confirmation has not yet been made public.

WWE officials are reportedly bracing for an extended absence, with backstage sources indicating they do not expect Stark to return before the end of the year.

WNS wishes her all the best with her treatment and recovery.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

TNA Under Siege 2025

Brampton, Ontario, Canada

May. 23rd 2025

#under siege

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Tampa, Florida

May. 24th 2025

#snme

AEW Double Or Nothing 2025

Glendale, Arizona

May. 25th 2025

#double or nothing

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy