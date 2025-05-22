×
Joe Hendry Trains With CM Punk And Ace Steel Ahead Of WWE Battleground

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 22, 2025
Joe Hendry recently gave fans a look at the dedication behind his in-ring work, revealing that he has been training with none other than CM Punk and veteran wrestling coach Ace Steel. Hendry shared a photo of the trio on Instagram, offering a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse of the session.

Alongside the image, Hendry praised the experience and reflected on its value, reportedly writing, “Invaluable knowledge gained today training with the best. Huge thanks to CM Punk and Ace Steel for the session. Always learning, always grinding. #Believe.”

Steel, a highly regarded trainer in the wrestling world, has worked closely with CM Punk for years and is known for helping shape the careers of several prominent talents.

Hendry is currently preparing to defend the TNA World Championship against Trick Williams at WWE Battleground this Sunday, a high-stakes crossover clash generating plenty of attention from fans across both brands.

