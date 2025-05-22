×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Kenny Omega Reveals Why Hikaru Shida Has Been Off AEW TV in 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 22, 2025
Kenny Omega Reveals Why Hikaru Shida Has Been Off AEW TV in 2025

Kenny Omega has shed light on Hikaru Shida’s absence from AEW television in 2025, offering a personal and practical explanation for her time away from the spotlight.

Speaking during a recent Twitch stream, Omega explained that Shida has been back in Japan for an extended period as she waits for her U.S. visa to be renewed, an often mandatory step for international talent working in the United States. In the meantime, Omega has taken on the responsibility of caring for Shida’s beloved cats.

“It’s unfortunate, every couple of years, everyone has to go back to their home country and re-up their visa,” Omega shared. “I would’ve hated for her cats to have been alone for, who knows how long… In this case, it’s taking quite a while.” Omega noted that her cats suffer from separation anxiety, but have adapted well to his home thanks to his own cat, Dobby. “It’s nice and it’s fun. I would do it anytime. It’s not a chore.”

Shida, a former three-time AEW Women’s World Champion, has not appeared in AEW since her November 2024 match against Kris Statlander. While her U.S. return remains uncertain, she has continued to compete in Japan during her stay.

NEW! NEW! NEW!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system below! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports and see your score on our WNS leaderboard. Simply click this link to sign up -

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

TNA Under Siege 2025

Brampton, Ontario, Canada

May. 23rd 2025

#under siege

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Tampa, Florida

May. 24th 2025

#snme

AEW Double Or Nothing 2025

Glendale, Arizona

May. 25th 2025

#double or nothing

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy