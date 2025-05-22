Kenny Omega Reveals Why Hikaru Shida Has Been Off AEW TV in 2025

Kenny Omega has shed light on Hikaru Shida’s absence from AEW television in 2025, offering a personal and practical explanation for her time away from the spotlight.

Speaking during a recent Twitch stream, Omega explained that Shida has been back in Japan for an extended period as she waits for her U.S. visa to be renewed, an often mandatory step for international talent working in the United States. In the meantime, Omega has taken on the responsibility of caring for Shida’s beloved cats.

“It’s unfortunate, every couple of years, everyone has to go back to their home country and re-up their visa,” Omega shared. “I would’ve hated for her cats to have been alone for, who knows how long… In this case, it’s taking quite a while.” Omega noted that her cats suffer from separation anxiety, but have adapted well to his home thanks to his own cat, Dobby. “It’s nice and it’s fun. I would do it anytime. It’s not a chore.”

Shida, a former three-time AEW Women’s World Champion, has not appeared in AEW since her November 2024 match against Kris Statlander. While her U.S. return remains uncertain, she has continued to compete in Japan during her stay.

