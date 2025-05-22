Tay Melo Teases AEW Comeback at Double or Nothing

After over a year away from AEW programming, Tay Melo has hinted that a comeback could be on the horizon, possibly as soon as this weekend’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

In a new interview with Globo, Melo revealed that AEW has asked her to prepare for an upcoming event, sparking rumors of an in-ring return. The timing would be especially meaningful for Melo, who famously announced her pregnancy during the 2023 edition of Double or Nothing.

“That day will be the ‘Double or Nothing’ event again,” Melo said. “It was the event where I announced Luna, and it will have been two years since that moment. Since it’s a new company, I’m the first fighter to have a baby. It would be a very special date. I’m looking forward to it.”

Reflecting on the night she and husband Sammy Guevara shared the news with fans, Melo recalled the outpouring of support that shifted public perception of her on-screen persona. “We didn’t know how the fans would react… When we announced it… the fans went crazy… I went from villain to darling,” she said.

Although nothing has been officially confirmed, a return at this Sunday’s AEW Double or Nothing would mark Melo’s first appearance for the promotion since that very event in 2023. She made a brief in-ring return earlier this year with STARDOM.

AEW Double or Nothing airs live on Sunday, May 25.

