The WorkHorsemen Cleared for In-Ring Return After Year-Long Absence

After spending the past year recovering from multiple injuries, The WorkHorsemen, Anthony Henry and J.D. Drake, are officially ready to return to action. Henry broke the news on X, celebrating their medical clearance and signaling a long-awaited comeback for the hard-hitting duo.

“It’s been a long year, but the workhorsemen are both 100% officially cleared to return to the ring. Let us rejoice! #workhorsemen,” Henry posted.

The team last appeared together during an AEW Collision taping in May 2024. Their time away was plagued by injuries: Henry suffered both a broken jaw and a torn biceps, while Drake has not wrestled since November 2024.

Fans eager to see the team back in action will not have to wait long. J.D. Drake is already scheduled for a singles match against Josh Woods at “ACTION DEAN~!!!2,” a co-promoted event between AEW and ROH.