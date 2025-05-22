CMLL vs AEW & ROH and Fantastica Mania 2025 Lineups Finalized

The full lineups have now been confirmed for the series of highly anticipated co-promoted events set to take place at Arena Mexico this June.
During the latest edition of CMLL Informa, officials revealed new matchups for the upcoming CMLL vs. AEW & ROH event on June 17, the AEW Grand Slam: Mexico event on June 18, and the Fantastica Mania show on June 20. These cross-promotional cards are stacked with international talent and compelling matchups, showcasing collaborations between CMLL, AEW, ROH, and NJPW stars.
CMLL vs. AEW & ROH – June 17, 2025
CMLL World Tag Team Champions Angel de Oro & Niebla Roja vs. CRU (Lio Rush & Action Andretti)
Bandido vs. Mascara Dorada
Persephone vs. Red Velvet
Neon vs. Hologram
Josh Alexander vs. Atlantis Jr.
Ultimo Guerrero, Hechicero & Averno vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Rocky Romero & Kyle Fletcher
Fantastica Mania – June 20, 2025
CMLL World Trios Champions Mistico, Mascara Dorada & Neon vs. Bandido, Hologram & Komander
Ricochet vs. Volador Jr.
Ultimo Guerrero vs. Yota Tsuji
Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi & Titan vs. TJP, Francesco Akira & Templario
Difunto, Magnus, Rugido & Zandokan Jr. vs. Lio Rush, Action Andretti, Rocky Romero & Robbie X
Red Velvet vs. Kira
Thunder Rosa vs. La Jarochita
