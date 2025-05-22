CMLL vs AEW & ROH and Fantastica Mania 2025 Lineups Finalized

The full lineups have now been confirmed for the series of highly anticipated co-promoted events set to take place at Arena Mexico this June.

During the latest edition of CMLL Informa, officials revealed new matchups for the upcoming CMLL vs. AEW & ROH event on June 17, the AEW Grand Slam: Mexico event on June 18, and the Fantastica Mania show on June 20. These cross-promotional cards are stacked with international talent and compelling matchups, showcasing collaborations between CMLL, AEW, ROH, and NJPW stars.

CMLL vs. AEW & ROH – June 17, 2025

CMLL World Tag Team Champions Angel de Oro & Niebla Roja vs. CRU (Lio Rush & Action Andretti)

Bandido vs. Mascara Dorada

Persephone vs. Red Velvet

Neon vs. Hologram

Josh Alexander vs. Atlantis Jr.

Ultimo Guerrero, Hechicero & Averno vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Rocky Romero & Kyle Fletcher

Fantastica Mania – June 20, 2025