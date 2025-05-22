×
CMLL vs AEW & ROH and Fantastica Mania 2025 Lineups Finalized

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 22, 2025
The full lineups have now been confirmed for the series of highly anticipated co-promoted events set to take place at Arena Mexico this June.

During the latest edition of CMLL Informa, officials revealed new matchups for the upcoming CMLL vs. AEW & ROH event on June 17, the AEW Grand Slam: Mexico event on June 18, and the Fantastica Mania show on June 20. These cross-promotional cards are stacked with international talent and compelling matchups, showcasing collaborations between CMLL, AEW, ROH, and NJPW stars.

CMLL vs. AEW & ROH – June 17, 2025

  • CMLL World Tag Team Champions Angel de Oro & Niebla Roja vs. CRU (Lio Rush & Action Andretti)

  • Bandido vs. Mascara Dorada

  • Persephone vs. Red Velvet

  • Neon vs. Hologram

  • Josh Alexander vs. Atlantis Jr.

  • Ultimo Guerrero, Hechicero & Averno vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Rocky Romero & Kyle Fletcher

Fantastica Mania – June 20, 2025

  • CMLL World Trios Champions Mistico, Mascara Dorada & Neon vs. Bandido, Hologram & Komander

  • Ricochet vs. Volador Jr.

  • Ultimo Guerrero vs. Yota Tsuji

  • Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi & Titan vs. TJP, Francesco Akira & Templario

  • Difunto, Magnus, Rugido & Zandokan Jr. vs. Lio Rush, Action Andretti, Rocky Romero & Robbie X

  • Red Velvet vs. Kira

  • Thunder Rosa vs. La Jarochita

