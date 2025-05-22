×
Triller TV Drops AEW Double or Nothing Broadcast in Major Regions

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 22, 2025
AEW fans in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico looking to watch Double or Nothing 2025 will need to turn to alternative platforms, as Triller TV is not offering the event in those regions. The decision comes amid growing financial instability for Triller, which has been one of AEW’s pay-per-view providers.

During a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the situation and pointed to Triller's financial troubles as a likely reason behind the change.

“Triller is in a real bad financial state. They didn’t file their 10-Q, they’re on the verge of being delisted, their stock is under $1 per share so they need someone to buy them right now because they’re in trouble. I think that (AEW Double or Nothing not being on Triller) probably plays into something having to do with this. If you’re far behind, there is obviously the fear you may not get your money and I know other people who have done business there are fearing that right now,” Meltzer stated.

For fans in affected areas, AEW Double or Nothing is still available to order via YouTube, Prime Video, PPV.com, and Fubo.

