×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

The Rock Joins A24 Thriller Breakthrough in Dark New Role

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 22, 2025
The Rock Joins A24 Thriller Breakthrough in Dark New Role

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is set to return to the big screen in another A24 project, this time in a psychological thriller titled Breakthrough. This marks yet another collaboration with the acclaimed indie studio, following his lead role in The Smashing Machine, the upcoming Mark Kerr biopic where Johnson takes on a transformative look. That film, also starring Emily Blunt and directed by Benny Safdie, is slated for release later this year.

In Breakthrough, Johnson will play a supporting character, a charismatic yet morally ambiguous motivational guru whose manipulative tactics slowly unravel. The film is set in Southern California during the turn of the millennium and follows a disconnected young man who falls under the guru’s influence. The project is being produced by Stacey Sher, Johnson himself, and Dany Garcia. The screenplay is written by Zeke Goodman, with Jacob Epstein and Justin Wolf serving as executive producers.

Although a director has not yet been attached to the film, casting is currently underway for the lead and additional supporting roles.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

TNA Under Siege 2025

Brampton, Ontario, Canada

May. 23rd 2025

#under siege

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Tampa, Florida

May. 24th 2025

#snme

AEW Double Or Nothing 2025

Glendale, Arizona

May. 25th 2025

#double or nothing

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy