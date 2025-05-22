The Rock Joins A24 Thriller Breakthrough in Dark New Role

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is set to return to the big screen in another A24 project, this time in a psychological thriller titled Breakthrough. This marks yet another collaboration with the acclaimed indie studio, following his lead role in The Smashing Machine, the upcoming Mark Kerr biopic where Johnson takes on a transformative look. That film, also starring Emily Blunt and directed by Benny Safdie, is slated for release later this year.

In Breakthrough, Johnson will play a supporting character, a charismatic yet morally ambiguous motivational guru whose manipulative tactics slowly unravel. The film is set in Southern California during the turn of the millennium and follows a disconnected young man who falls under the guru’s influence. The project is being produced by Stacey Sher, Johnson himself, and Dany Garcia. The screenplay is written by Zeke Goodman, with Jacob Epstein and Justin Wolf serving as executive producers.

Although a director has not yet been attached to the film, casting is currently underway for the lead and additional supporting roles.