R-Truth Surprises Fans With His First Country Song

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 22, 2025
R-Truth Surprises Fans With His First Country Song

Many wrestlers step outside the squared circle to explore careers in other industries, with acting being a popular path. Names like The Rock, Dave Bautista, and John Cena have all made successful transitions to Hollywood. Others, however, turn to music, and former WWE United States Champion R-Truth is a prime example.

While R-Truth has long been associated with hip-hop, he recently surprised fans by branching out into an entirely new genre. Known for his comedic flair and musical chops, the former WWE 24/7-11 I-95 South European Champion has now released his first-ever country song. The track, titled When It All Adds Up, blends elements of country and hip-hop, and even includes a short rap verse.

Truth proudly promoted the track on social media, highlighting its originality with a bold statement:
“I bet your favorite wrestler, Athlete, or rap artist never dropped a country song like this… #WhenItAllAddsUp,” he tweeted.

In addition to his musical venture, Truth is scheduled to compete this Saturday on the Saturday Night’s Main Event special, where he will face none other than his “childhood hero,” 17-time WWE Undisputed Champion John Cena.

