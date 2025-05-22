Mr. Kennedy Says He Is Now Open to a WWE Return After Years of Resentment

Former WWE Superstar Mr. Kennedy has opened up about a major shift in his feelings regarding a possible return to the company. In a new interview on “Insight With Chris Van Vliet,” the former TNA World Heavyweight Champion reflected on how time has changed his outlook, especially when it comes to his exit from WWE and the resentment he carried afterward.

Following his departure from WWE in 2009, Kennedy spent several years working with TNA Wrestling (now IMPACT Wrestling). During that time, he harbored strong feelings about his WWE exit and was adamant that he would never return. “When I was at TNA, I was like, I’ll never go back there. I’ll never work for them again,” he stated.

But over time, Kennedy has gained perspective and admits those emotions have faded. “Now it’s changed. I would definitely [go back] now,” Kennedy confessed, making it clear that he no longer holds onto the bitterness he once did.

He went on to explain that much of his frustration stemmed from blame, blame that he now realizes was unfairly directed at others. “Instead of looking at myself, I was looking at this person did this, and that person did that, and they screwed me,” Kennedy explained. “Then at some point I realized I played a hand, a huge hand, in all that.”

Digging deeper, Kennedy reflected on a specific moment involving Vince McMahon and how his own behavior contributed to how things ended. “Had I been doing all the right things up until that point, that conversation [with Vince McMahon about talent refusing to work with him] would have gone differently. The fact was that that was just the straw that broke the camel’s back, and Vince was tired of [it all]. There was a lot of negativity around things that I was doing, my attitude…”

Kennedy’s candid remarks show growth, self-awareness, and perhaps the possibility of a second act in WWE, something he once believed was completely out of the question.