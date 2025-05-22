×
WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

AEW Collision SPOILERS For Tonight

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 22, 2025
AEW Collision SPOILERS For Tonight

AEW taped this week’s episode of Collision on Wednesday night, and the following matches and segments are set to air, according to spoilers from PWInsider.com.

The broadcast will feature Adam Cole joining Tony Schiavone and Excalibur at the commentary table. Things kicked off with a heated segment as FTR came out to officially sign a contract for their upcoming match at Double or Nothing against Nigel McGuinness and Daniel Garcia. The moment quickly escalated into a physical altercation between the teams.

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné competed in singles action, picking up a submission victory over CMLL’s Reyna Isis.

In trios competition, Konosuke Takeshita teamed with Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta to defeat ROH Champion Bandido and The Outrunners.

Kyle Fletcher picked up a singles win over Jay Lethal in what was described as a competitive match.

Paragon secured a victory over The Grizzled Young Veterans, continuing their growing momentum within AEW’s tag scene.

Josh Alexander was also in action, earning a win against AR Fox.

In six-man lucha action, Mistico, Mascara Dorado, and Templario defeated the team of Volador Jr., Magnus, and Rugido.

Finally, Speedball Mike Bailey and Komander joined forces to beat Rush and Dralistico in an explosive tag team bout.

