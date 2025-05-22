Karrion Kross Says Contract Leak Sent Him "Over the Edge"

WWE Supersta Karrion Kross has expressed serious frustration over a leak involving the details of his WWE contract, calling it a violation of privacy that still leaves him angry today.

Appearing on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Kross confirmed that he was visibly upset at the time due to the personal nature of the leaked information. “Whoever did it like that put me over the edge, because that was also happening,” he admitted.

He connected the timing of the leak to a turbulent period in his career, pointing to the departure of AOP and Paul Ellering as part of what made things even more difficult. “I think that happened online. Like right around that, you know, shortly after AOP and [Paul] Ellering were gone, it was just like, kind of one thing after another. So it was like, very, I’m still pretty pissed about that.”

Kross explained that his anger comes from the sense of betrayal and lack of control over such personal information. “I don’t know who did it. It’s impossible to say. I have no idea,” he said. Elaborating on his emotional reaction, he added, “But I was kind of out of my mind at that moment… and it’s just privacy, yeah? What I mean, like, I just, who the hell is supposed to know about that, you know?”

While acknowledging that leaks are common in the wrestling world, this particular breach clearly struck a nerve, given how close it hit to home.