×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Released WWE Star Teases OnlyFans Launch Following Exit

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 22, 2025
Released WWE Star Teases OnlyFans Launch Following Exit

Former WWE NXT star Cora Jade, now using her real name Elayna Black, has re-emerged online following her May 1, 2025 release from WWE. This week, she posted a bold photoshoot video and a string of defiant tweets, hinting at her next moves and addressing fan speculation head-on.

One cryptic post simply read, “See you in 12,” likely referencing the end of a 30-day non-compete clause tied to her NXT departure. Another message was far more direct, responding to online chatter with:
“Btw it’s called being able to wrestle wherever I want and also now being able to profit off of you being creeps which you were going to do for free anyways!!! Get this, AT THE SAME TIME! 😘😘🤑🤑”

Fans have noticed what appears to be an active OnlyFans account under her name, suggesting she is exploring direct monetization of her brand alongside a return to the ring.

Known for her skater punk "Generation of Jade" persona and a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion with Roxanne Perez, Jade’s post-WWE moves seem aimed at reclaiming creative control and financial freedom. Her early career as Elayna Black on the independent scene may hint at where she is headed next.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

TNA Under Siege 2025

Brampton, Ontario, Canada

May. 23rd 2025

#under siege

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Tampa, Florida

May. 24th 2025

#snme

AEW Double Or Nothing 2025

Glendale, Arizona

May. 25th 2025

#double or nothing

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy