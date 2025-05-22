Released WWE Star Teases OnlyFans Launch Following Exit

Former WWE NXT star Cora Jade, now using her real name Elayna Black, has re-emerged online following her May 1, 2025 release from WWE. This week, she posted a bold photoshoot video and a string of defiant tweets, hinting at her next moves and addressing fan speculation head-on.
One cryptic post simply read, “See you in 12,” likely referencing the end of a 30-day non-compete clause tied to her NXT departure. Another message was far more direct, responding to online chatter with:
“Btw it’s called being able to wrestle wherever I want and also now being able to profit off of you being creeps which you were going to do for free anyways!!! Get this, AT THE SAME TIME! 😘😘🤑🤑”
Fans have noticed what appears to be an active OnlyFans account under her name, suggesting she is exploring direct monetization of her brand alongside a return to the ring.
Known for her skater punk "Generation of Jade" persona and a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion with Roxanne Perez, Jade’s post-WWE moves seem aimed at reclaiming creative control and financial freedom. Her early career as Elayna Black on the independent scene may hint at where she is headed next.
