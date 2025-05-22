×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

The Wyatt Sicks Still Absent From WWE Live Event Schedule

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 22, 2025
The Wyatt Sicks Still Absent From WWE Live Event Schedule

WWE fans continue to wait for news regarding when The Wyatt Sicks will begin appearing at live events, but as of now, nothing has been confirmed. A new report from PWInsider.com states that, as of mid-May 2025, there are no plans currently set for the faction to join WWE’s touring schedule.

The group, which includes characters such as Uncle Howdy, Mercy The Buzzard, Huskus The Pig Boy, Ramblin’ Rabbit, and Abby The Witch, made a memorable debut on WWE programming. Their eerie presentation and chilling vignettes immediately sparked comparisons to the legacy of Bray Wyatt and stirred strong fan intrigue.

There is considerable interest in how The Wyatt Sicks will translate to non-televised live shows, especially without the controlled atmosphere and production of TV. However, Mike Johnson noted there are “no updates on The Wyatt Sicks returning to the road as I write this,” leaving their future live event involvement uncertain for now.

NEW! NEW! NEW!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system below! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports and see your score on our WNS leaderboard. Simply click this link to sign up -

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

TNA Under Siege 2025

Brampton, Ontario, Canada

May. 23rd 2025

#under siege

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Tampa, Florida

May. 24th 2025

#snme

AEW Double Or Nothing 2025

Glendale, Arizona

May. 25th 2025

#double or nothing

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy