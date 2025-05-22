The Wyatt Sicks Still Absent From WWE Live Event Schedule

WWE fans continue to wait for news regarding when The Wyatt Sicks will begin appearing at live events, but as of now, nothing has been confirmed. A new report from PWInsider.com states that, as of mid-May 2025, there are no plans currently set for the faction to join WWE’s touring schedule.

The group, which includes characters such as Uncle Howdy, Mercy The Buzzard, Huskus The Pig Boy, Ramblin’ Rabbit, and Abby The Witch, made a memorable debut on WWE programming. Their eerie presentation and chilling vignettes immediately sparked comparisons to the legacy of Bray Wyatt and stirred strong fan intrigue.

There is considerable interest in how The Wyatt Sicks will translate to non-televised live shows, especially without the controlled atmosphere and production of TV. However, Mike Johnson noted there are “no updates on The Wyatt Sicks returning to the road as I write this,” leaving their future live event involvement uncertain for now.

