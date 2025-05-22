×
WWE SmackDown Three-Hour Runtime May Continue Into June

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 22, 2025
WWE Friday Night SmackDown may not be returning to its usual two-hour format as soon as expected.

Although the original plan was for SmackDown to revert back to two hours on the USA Network starting June 6, 2025, new internal scheduling hints that the three-hour format could continue into the early part of June. This development comes after WWE extended the show's length earlier this year following its move to the USA Network.

PWInsider.com reports that internal listings at USA Network still reflect SmackDown airing for three hours during those first weeks of June. While there is always a chance these listings are outdated or simply placeholders, it has prompted speculation that WWE and USA Network may be reconsidering the timeline, or even the permanence, of the expanded runtime.

Since the shift to three hours, fan reactions have been divided, with some enjoying the extended content and others feeling it dilutes the show’s pacing.

