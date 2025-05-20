Mike D. Vecchio Vacates wXw European Title Amid Injury, WWE Debut Expected Soon

European standout Mike D. Vecchio is parting ways with the wXw European Championship as speculation continues to swirl about his impending move to WWE.

On Sunday, wXw (Westside Xtreme Wrestling) confirmed that Vecchio would be vacating the title due to a persistent knee injury that has troubled him on and off since August of last year. The promotion stated that Vecchio previously took time off during the winter, but ongoing issues have now forced him to withdraw from all scheduled dates through the end of July.

Because this latest break would result in several more months without any title defenses, wXw decided there was no viable alternative but to strip him of the championship.

In a translated statement, wXw shared:

“Mike had already taken a break for some time during the winter. Since Mike has to cancel all his wXw dates until the end of July and would now have a second break of several months without title defenses during his European Championship reign, we unfortunately see no other option than to vacate the wXw European Championship. We wish Mike D. Vecchio a full recovery during his break.”

wXw has announced that a new champion will be determined this Friday at wXw FAN 2025, with Metehan set for a rematch for the vacant title at Markthalle Hamburg.

Vecchio is reportedly expected to begin with WWE in September 2025, following his recovery.