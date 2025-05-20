AEW Collision Viewership Rises Slightly With Saturday Return, Despite Black Adam Interruption

AEW Collision experienced a modest boost in viewership on May 17 as the show returned to its usual Saturday night slot. However, the broadcast also encountered a surprise scheduling conflict involving The Rock that may have impacted its final numbers.

According to Wrestlenomics, the episode brought in an average of 398,000 viewers, a slight increase from the previous week’s 382,000. Despite the uptick in overall viewers, the key 18–49 demographic dipped slightly, earning a 0.08 rating compared to last week's 0.09.

The final 30 minutes of the show were preempted on both the East and West coasts due to an early airing of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s DC film Black Adam. It is currently unclear how much this impacted the night’s final numbers.

Additionally, no streaming viewership data from MAX has been released for the episode.

As for in-ring action, Megan Bayne opened the night with a victory over Anna Jay. Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara defeated Lio Rush and Action Andretti to earn a future title opportunity against The Hurt Syndicate.

“Speedball” Mike Bailey also scored a win over Blake Christian in singles competition.

In the main event, Powerhouse Hobbs overcame Wheeler Yuta. After the bell, Marina Shafir targeted Hobbs’ injured knee, but Willow Nightingale rushed in to fend her off and close the show.