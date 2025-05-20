×
AEW Collision Viewership Rises Slightly With Saturday Return, Despite Black Adam Interruption

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 20, 2025
AEW Collision Viewership Rises Slightly With Saturday Return, Despite Black Adam Interruption

AEW Collision experienced a modest boost in viewership on May 17 as the show returned to its usual Saturday night slot. However, the broadcast also encountered a surprise scheduling conflict involving The Rock that may have impacted its final numbers.

According to Wrestlenomics, the episode brought in an average of 398,000 viewers, a slight increase from the previous week’s 382,000. Despite the uptick in overall viewers, the key 18–49 demographic dipped slightly, earning a 0.08 rating compared to last week's 0.09.

The final 30 minutes of the show were preempted on both the East and West coasts due to an early airing of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s DC film Black Adam. It is currently unclear how much this impacted the night’s final numbers.

Additionally, no streaming viewership data from MAX has been released for the episode.

As for in-ring action, Megan Bayne opened the night with a victory over Anna Jay. Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara defeated Lio Rush and Action Andretti to earn a future title opportunity against The Hurt Syndicate.

“Speedball” Mike Bailey also scored a win over Blake Christian in singles competition.

In the main event, Powerhouse Hobbs overcame Wheeler Yuta. After the bell, Marina Shafir targeted Hobbs’ injured knee, but Willow Nightingale rushed in to fend her off and close the show.

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

May. 20th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

May. 21st 2025

#dynamite

TNA Under Siege 2025

Brampton, Ontario, Canada

May. 23rd 2025

#under siege

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Tampa, Florida

May. 24th 2025

#snme

AEW Double Or Nothing 2025

Glendale, Arizona

May. 25th 2025

#double or nothing

