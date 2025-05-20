×
Will Ospreay Says He Would Join Paul Heyman If Given The Chance

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 20, 2025
Despite being part of different promotions, Will Ospreay is not ruling out the idea of becoming a “Paul Heyman Guy.”

During a recent appearance on the “Superstar Crossover” podcast, the AEW star was asked whether he would be interested in working alongside WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman. Ospreay responded positively and reflected on a past interaction that left a strong impression.

“Yeah, sure. Like Paul gave me that incredible moment once upon a time where he offered me an Evolve deal years ago. I didn’t take it. The money was s**, to be honest with you. But it was lovely.

“But I love Paul. I grew up watching him, man. I’ve always admired his ability to evolve his character and to get into certain roles. He’s the man.”

Ospreay officially signed with AEW in 2023 after making several prior appearances. He has since gone on to hold the AEW International Championship.

Heyman, meanwhile, made headlines at WrestleMania 41 by turning heel and joining forces with Seth Rollins. Since then, the duo has added Bron Breakker to their growing alliance.

