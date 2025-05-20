Bray Wyatt’s Son Knash Honors The Fiend for Birthday Celebration

The legacy of Bray Wyatt continues to shine through those who loved him most, especially his family.

Windham Rotunda, best known to the WWE Universe as Bray Wyatt, passed away in August 2023 at just 36 years old. This week, his young son Knash honored his father's iconic alter ego, The Fiend, in a deeply personal way while celebrating his birthday.

“I had the honor of doing something that is so close to my heart that I’m still fighting back tears while writing this,” shared special effects artist Jason Baker on X. “I got a call from JoJo [Rotunda’s wife] wanting to fulfill Knash’s birthday wish, which was to dress up like his dad @Windham6 for his birthday party. Needless to say, @SandyMimpson and I dropped everything to make this happen for such an incredible little man. We love you Knash and hope you had the best birthday ever!”

Baker, who worked closely with WWE and Rotunda over the years, was instrumental in designing Bray Wyatt’s eerie visual presentation. He famously collaborated with Wyatt to bring The Fiend’s unforgettable mask to life. For Knash’s celebration, a mask made from one of Rotunda’s original molds was used, and costume designer Mandy June Baker created an outfit that faithfully recreated The Fiend’s haunting look.

“…now the only thing left to do is….LET HIM IN,” Jason added in his post, which featured photos of Knash dressed as The Fiend, standing proudly next to Baker, who was also in full Fiend attire.

It was a powerful tribute from a son to his father, capturing the heart and horror of one of wrestling’s most memorable personas, and ensuring that the fire of Bray Wyatt’s creativity and legacy continues to burn bright.