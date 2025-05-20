Three Wrestlers Close to Signing with WWE Following UK Tryouts

WWE continues to expand its international talent pipeline, with fresh details emerging following the company’s UK Tryouts earlier this year. The spotlight initially fell on Spanish standout Zozaya, but two additional European names are now reportedly close to joining WWE: Aigle Blanc of France and Mike D. Vecchio, an Italian wrestler also recognized for his work in Belgium and Germany.

On May 20, 2025, Cultaholic reported that both Blanc and Vecchio are on track to sign with the company. That report has since been confirmed by Fightful Select, which stated that the duo is nearing the final stages of securing their WWE contracts.

Fightful also shared an update on Zozaya, noting that he is expected to officially sign with WWE in September. This timing aligns with earlier reports indicating that the talent scouted during these European tryouts will likely begin with WWE in the fall, potentially as part of the NXT roster.

Sources have indicated that James Amner is believed to be leading contract negotiations for this wave of international recruits. Alongside Zozaya, Blanc, and Vecchio, at least one more unnamed participant from the tryouts is also said to be heading to WWE, although details remain under wraps.

At present, there is no confirmation of any UK-based talent from the tryouts joining the company as part of this initial batch.

One other name drawing attention is Goldenboy Santos. While WWE is still believed to have interest in him, an ongoing injury has stalled any signing plans for now.

