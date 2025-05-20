×
JBL Shares When He Last Spoke to Vince McMahon

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 20, 2025
JBL Shares When He Last Spoke to Vince McMahon

JBL recently opened up about his longstanding relationship with Vince McMahon, offering some perspective on their communication and the deep respect he holds for the former WWE Chairman.

Speaking on the “Something To Wrestle With” podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer shared that while their contact has never been frequent, their bond has remained steady.

“It’s been within the year,” JBL said when asked about the last time he spoke to McMahon. He then clarified that their exchanges were always straightforward and purposeful rather than casual.

“We never really were texting guys, or we never were, you know, phone call guys. He called me if he needed something, and I’d call him if I needed something. He would always answer the phone, and, of course, I always answer for him.”

JBL also reflected on how many in the locker room saw Vince as more than just the boss. “He’s my boss, but was much more than that to me. I felt like a lot of guys did. So many people talk about Vince as if they felt almost like he is an adopted father or older brother. I was the same, and I’m not special in that regard. A lot of guys felt the same way about him.”

