AEW All Out 2025 Set for Scotiabank Arena in Toronto

All Elite Wrestling is taking a major step this fall by hosting one of its marquee events, AEW All Out, outside of the United States for the very first time. The highly anticipated pay-per-view is officially set for Saturday, September 20, 2025, at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.

In an exclusive conversation with the Toronto Sun, AEW President Tony Khan spoke about the historic move before the public announcement, expressing deep enthusiasm. “I can’t wait for AEW to make our return,” said Khan. “That’s going to be so exciting. It’s the first-ever international AEW All Out pay-per-view. It’s been one of the biggest pay-per-views in AEW traditionally. I’m so thrilled that we’re doing it.”

The decision to bring All Out to Toronto marks a significant shift from its traditional home base of Chicago. It is the first time the event will take place outside of that city since the pandemic era, highlighting AEW’s commitment to expanding its international reach.

Khan praised Toronto’s passionate wrestling fanbase and reflected on AEW’s past success in the city. “Forbidden Door was one of the best shows we’ve ever done… It’s going to be a high standard that we’ve set for ourselves in Toronto,” he said. He also shared personal memories of attending wrestling events in Toronto during his college years, calling it “one of the greatest wrestling cities on the planet.”

Tickets for AEW All Out will be available starting Monday, June 2, 2025, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. Fans interested in exclusive presale access are encouraged to register on AEW’s official website.

