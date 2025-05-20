×
WWE NXT Preview: Final Stop Before Battleground Featuring Joe Hendry Appearance

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 20, 2025
WWE NXT Preview: Final Stop Before Battleground Featuring Joe Hendry Appearance

WWE NXT is gearing up for a high-stakes episode on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, just days before the Battleground Premium Live Event this Sunday, May 25. The show promises a mix of music, drama, and key in-ring action as storylines reach their peak ahead of the big event.

One of the standout moments will be a live concert performance by TNA World Champion Joe Hendry. Hendry, who is preparing to defend his title against Trick Williams in a historic crossover bout at Battleground, will use the NXT stage to send a message before Sunday. Not to be overshadowed, Trick Williams will also hit the stage with a rap performance of his own. These musical showdowns are expected to turn up the intensity ahead of their anticipated title clash.

The women’s division will see Kelani Jordan go one-on-one with Zaria in a match with major implications. If Jordan can score the victory, she will earn a championship opportunity against Sol Ruca for the NXT Women’s North American Title at Battleground. With everything to gain, Jordan will be entering the match with a heightened sense of urgency.

In tag team competition, Chase U’s latest representatives, Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon, will face a major challenge as they take on the returning OTM duo of Bronco Nima and Lucien Price. With Connors and Dixon eager to prove themselves and revive Chase U’s momentum, they will need to dig deep against two of NXT’s most dominant heavy-hitters.

Also set for the night is a singles match between Shawn Spears and Josh Briggs. The two crossed paths backstage in a tense confrontation, with Spears making personal remarks about Briggs’ former tag team partner. Known for their aggressive and rugged styles, both men are looking to make a definitive statement before the weekend.

As the final stop before Battleground, this episode of NXT will be crucial in setting the tone for what is shaping up to be a must-see episode.

