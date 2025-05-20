×
Triple Threat Tag Title Match Set For May 26 WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 20, 2025
WWE Raw is shaping up to be a stacked episode on Monday, May 26, with multiple matches already confirmed for the Memorial Day broadcast.

One of the night’s biggest showdowns will see The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) put their World Tag Team Championships on the line in a triple threat match. They will face two formidable teams in American Made’s Creed Brothers (Julius Creed & Brutus Creed) and the brutal War Raiders (Erik & Ivar). All three teams have been building momentum in recent weeks, making this title defense one of The New Day's toughest challenges yet.

Also set for next week, Rusev will return to singles competition as he takes on Akira Tozawa. This marks a rare one-on-one appearance for Rusev since his return to WWE earlier this year.

Money in the Bank qualifying matches are also slated to continue on the May 26 show. While WWE has not yet confirmed how many matches will take place or which division they will feature, the field is already beginning to take shape. On the men’s side, Solo Sikoa is the only Superstar to have qualified so far. For the women’s match, Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley, and Roxanne Perez have all secured their spots in the six-woman ladder match set for June 7.

WWE Raw will air live on Netflix at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

WWE Raw – Monday, May 26 Lineup:

  • World Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match: The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) defend against The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) and The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed & Brutus Creed)

  • Rusev returns to face Akira Tozawa in singles action

  • Money in the Bank qualifying matches continue throughout the night

