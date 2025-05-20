) Former WWE NXT Star Books First Match Since Release

Karissa Rivera is stepping back into the ring for the first time since her WWE release earlier this year. Known to WWE fans as Elektra Lopez, Rivera is preparing for her in-ring return, which will also mark her debut with House of Glory Wrestling.
The announcement came via HOG’s official account on X, revealing that Rivera will be part of the promotion’s upcoming Puerto Rican weekend event. The show is set for Saturday, June 7, 2025, and promises to be a major moment in her post-WWE journey.
Rivera has not wrestled since December 2024, when she competed in the WWE tournament to crown the inaugural Women’s United States Champion. While she was eliminated in the first round, with Chelsea Green eventually taking the title, Rivera left the company with fans hoping to see more of her.
Her next chapter begins with House of Glory, where she now has the chance to rebuild and reintroduce herself to the wrestling world. Since her 2017 debut, Rivera has worked to carve out her space in the industry, and this new opportunity offers her a clean slate and a fresh spotlight.
