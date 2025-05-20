Lance Archer's Stolen Truck Found Stripped to Bare Frame

Lance Archer has offered a sobering update after being the victim of a brazen daylight vehicle theft earlier this year. While his stolen truck has been located, it was recovered in a condition far worse than expected , stripped down entirely to the bare frame.
Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Archer revealed he received a call from authorities confirming that the vehicle had been found. However, the relief quickly vanished when it was clear the truck was completely gutted, leaving behind little more than the chassis.
The original theft took place at a Costco in Duncanville, Texas, where Archer’s 2018 white Yukon Denali was stolen in broad daylight. The vehicle had several custom features including 24-inch rims, whitewall tires, and heavily tinted windows, all of which were taken.
Though the truck is technically back in his possession, Archer now faces a costly and uncertain road to restoration, a process that could prove more trouble than it is worth. His experience serves as a harsh reminder that recovering a stolen vehicle does not always mean getting it back.
So. For that didn’t know. My truck was stolen back I. February!, The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) May 19, 2025
Figured it was just gone. Only had liability insurance. Got call yesterday from PD. It’s found.
Well….. THIS is what was found! pic.twitter.com/JtZ7zBh72X
