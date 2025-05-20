Two WWE Superstars Earn Spots in Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

The field for the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match is beginning to take shape, with two more superstars securing their spots during the latest episode of WWE Raw.

Roxanne Perez clinched her place in the match after emerging victorious in a Triple Threat Match against Natalya and Becky Lynch. The bout reached its conclusion when Lyra Valkyria appeared at ringside, distracting Lynch long enough for Perez to capitalize by delivering her finishing move to Natalya and scoring the pinfall.

Later in the show, Rhea Ripley qualified after defeating Kairi Sane and Zoey Stark in another Triple Threat encounter. Unfortunately, the match took a serious turn when Stark appeared to suffer a knee injury mid-match and had to be helped to the back. With Stark removed from the action, Ripley seized the opportunity and claimed the win.

These victories now bring the confirmed participants for the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match to three: Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, and Rhea Ripley.

Money in the Bank is set to take place on June 7, 2025, at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. On the Men’s side, Solo Sikoa remains the only confirmed entrant for the match.