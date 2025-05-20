×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Two WWE Superstars Earn Spots in Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 20, 2025
Two WWE Superstars Earn Spots in Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

The field for the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match is beginning to take shape, with two more superstars securing their spots during the latest episode of WWE Raw.

Roxanne Perez clinched her place in the match after emerging victorious in a Triple Threat Match against Natalya and Becky Lynch. The bout reached its conclusion when Lyra Valkyria appeared at ringside, distracting Lynch long enough for Perez to capitalize by delivering her finishing move to Natalya and scoring the pinfall.

Later in the show, Rhea Ripley qualified after defeating Kairi Sane and Zoey Stark in another Triple Threat encounter. Unfortunately, the match took a serious turn when Stark appeared to suffer a knee injury mid-match and had to be helped to the back. With Stark removed from the action, Ripley seized the opportunity and claimed the win.

These victories now bring the confirmed participants for the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match to three: Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, and Rhea Ripley.

Money in the Bank is set to take place on June 7, 2025, at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. On the Men’s side, Solo Sikoa remains the only confirmed entrant for the match.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

May. 20th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

May. 21st 2025

#dynamite

TNA Under Siege 2025

Brampton, Ontario, Canada

May. 23rd 2025

#under siege

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Tampa, Florida

May. 24th 2025

#snme

AEW Double Or Nothing 2025

Glendale, Arizona

May. 25th 2025

#double or nothing

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy