Zoey Stark Suffers Apparent Knee Injury on WWE Raw

Zoey Stark's road to Money in the Bank may have taken a heartbreaking detour.

During Monday Night Raw, Stark competed in a triple threat qualifier match against Rhea Ripley and Kairi Sane. But what was meant to be a major opportunity quickly turned into a serious scare when Stark attempted a missile dropkick on Sane. She landed awkwardly and immediately clutched her knee in visible pain.

WWE’s ringside doctor rushed into the ring to attend to her, and it became clear Stark could not continue. Unable to put any weight on her leg, she was eventually carried to the back. Commentary pointed out that Stark appeared to have re-injured the same knee she previously damaged in 2021, a devastating injury that included a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus.

The match continued in her absence, with Rhea Ripley picking up the win after pinning Kairi Sane. WWE has not yet issued an official update on Stark’s condition, but based on the live footage, the situation looked grim.

Fans and colleagues alike are hoping for the best for Stark, who has been steadily gaining momentum in WWE.