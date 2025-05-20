×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Triple H Hints at NBA-WWE Crossover Ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 20, 2025
Triple H Hints at NBA-WWE Crossover Ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2025

There is no doubt that Triple H and WWE are fully embracing the excitement surrounding the NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

Nearly a year after WWE teased a potential crossover showdown between the New York Knicks’ Jalen Brunson and the Indiana Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton, the two stars are now set to face each other on the court with a spot in the NBA Finals on the line.

Knicks standout Josh Hart reflected on the pair’s WWE appearances from last summer and suggested the wrestling crossover trend may continue with even more NBA stars.

“Yeah, WWE writes a great script,” Hart said. “There’s gonna be a lot of guys that’s going to be trying to get on WWE this summer.”

It seems Triple H is more than open to the idea. Taking to social media, he shared a cryptic message that may be hinting at future NBA-WWE crossover plans, just in time for a major event.

“My phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since Friday. #SummerSlam is coming to @MetLifeStadium in August…,” he posted.

Tweet

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

May. 20th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

May. 21st 2025

#dynamite

TNA Under Siege 2025

Brampton, Ontario, Canada

May. 23rd 2025

#under siege

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Tampa, Florida

May. 24th 2025

#snme

AEW Double Or Nothing 2025

Glendale, Arizona

May. 25th 2025

#double or nothing

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy