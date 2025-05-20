Triple H Hints at NBA-WWE Crossover Ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2025

There is no doubt that Triple H and WWE are fully embracing the excitement surrounding the NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

Nearly a year after WWE teased a potential crossover showdown between the New York Knicks’ Jalen Brunson and the Indiana Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton, the two stars are now set to face each other on the court with a spot in the NBA Finals on the line.

Knicks standout Josh Hart reflected on the pair’s WWE appearances from last summer and suggested the wrestling crossover trend may continue with even more NBA stars.

“Yeah, WWE writes a great script,” Hart said. “There’s gonna be a lot of guys that’s going to be trying to get on WWE this summer.”

It seems Triple H is more than open to the idea. Taking to social media, he shared a cryptic message that may be hinting at future NBA-WWE crossover plans, just in time for a major event.

“My phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since Friday. #SummerSlam is coming to @MetLifeStadium in August…,” he posted.