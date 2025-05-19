WWE Monday Night Raw Results - May 19, 2025

Tonight on RAW, Kairi Sane returns and takes on Rhea Ripley & Zoey Stark in a Women's Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match, Sheamus takes on Grayson Waller, Bron Breakker and Jey Uso collide in a non-title match, AJ Styles & Penta collide with JD McDonagh & Finn Balor of The Judgement Day, a second Women's Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match where Becky Lynch, Natalya & Roxanne Perez battle it out and more!

RAW begins with clips from the ongoings between CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker and Jey Uso dating from the last three weeks.

Seth Rollins is shown arriving with Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman. We also see Jey Uso, AJ Styles, Penta, The Judgement Day minus Liv Morgan all making their way to the arena at different times.

In the arena, Logan Paul makes his way out to the ring. Paul welcomes us to Monday Night RAW and says it's a fact he will be defeating Jey Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event and that he'll be back on RAW as the champ. He tells Greenville they have no brain cells for YEETing. Paul says Uso can't handle being a champion and that he's worried about everyone but Logan Paul. Paul says he's knocked out Uso three times and he'll knock out Uso again on Saturday. Gunther interrupts Paul. Gunther makes his way to the ring and "You tapped out" chants fill the arena and Paul is delighted with the chant. Gunther tells Paul that he seems confident to beat the man who beat him. He says that means Paul believes he's better than Gunther. Gunther says having this kind of confidence is key as that's what drives them and he says the WWE Universe needs to have more respect for Paul as he is a self made social media star. Paul says Gunther is smart because Gunther says there are things Paul can teach him. Gunther says Paul can teach him about marketing and social media. Gunther says with his each, Paul being champion would be good for business. Paul says Gunther knows business and he loves it. Gunther says that this is business to Paul but to him all of this is very personal. Gunther says beating Uso is personal to him and if Paul takes that from him, he'll conclude that Paul is being disrespectful. He tells Paul to ask Pat McAfee what he does to non-wrestlers who disrespect him. Gunther says he will eat Paul alive if they ever face off and that Paul has no heart. Gunther leaves the ring, and Paul asks why Gunther is walking away. Jey Uso shows up behind Paul and superkicks him knocking him out. Uso tells Paul he'll see him on Saturday and that he'll see Gunther in Phoenix. Uso celebrates as Paul is still knocked out and Gunther retreats backstage.

The highlight of the night plays and it highlights the Rhea Ripley/Iyo Sky -vs- Giulia/Roxanne Perez match from last week. It also shows the fallout between Giulia who ends up on SmackDown and Perez and Perez signing with RAW.

Jey Uso walks backstage and comes across Paul Heyman. Heyman gives Uso some facts. Heyman says you have to betray people sometimes so he wants to tell this to Uso's face so he isn't betraying the champ. He says tonight Bron Breakker is looking to slow down Uso's momentum. He says the long term plan is for Seth Rollins to be champ.

Match 1: AJ Styles & Penta -vs- The Judgement Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh) w/Carlito

The bell rings and Styles and McDonagh start off. The men lock up and they both back into the turnbuckles. McDonagh is swung into the ropes and then back body dropped. McDonagh tumbles out of a hold and slams down Styles. Styles misses a dropkick but then connects with one. Penta is tagged in and McDonagh is double teamed. Balor runs and Penta hits a backbreaker on Balor and on McDonagh. The Judgement Day is thrown outside the ring, Styles and Penta splash onto Balor and McDonagh outside the ring and we cut to a commercial break.

Back from commercial break and McDonagh chops down Penta and takes him down and hits a leg drop. McDonagh covers Penta for a two count and then slaps him in a headlock. McDonagh knees Penta and tags in Balor. Balor beats on Penta and tags McDonagh again. Balor is tagged in again and they take turns beating on Penta. McDonagh sits Penta on the top rope and Balor gets on the top and tries to rip off Penta's mask. McDonagh is tagged in again and he tries for a back suplex but Penta counters and slams him down. Balor is tagged in and doesn't allow Penta to tag. Balor beats on Penta in the corner. Balor hits a snap suplex and covers for two. Penta powers out of a submission hold and kicks Balor and then hits a sling blade. Styles is tagged in and he punches and clotheslines Balor. Balor raises Style's eyes and Styles gets the calf crusher on Balor. McDonagh tries to splash onto Styles but he moves and McDonagh lands on Balor. McDonagh is now the legal man and Styles is sent out to the apron. Styles hits a moonsault from the apron and hits an inverted DDT on McDonagh. Carlito slams Styles into the ringpost as the ref is distracted and we cut to another break.

Back from break, Balor clotheslines Styles and covers him for a near fall. Styles gets clobbered in the neck and Balor puts him in a headlock. Styles powers out and both men clothesline each other and lay each other out in the ring. McDonagh and Penta are tagged in and Penta connects with a crossbody when McDonagh trips. McDonagh is clotheslined and then hurricanrana'd into the ropes. Penta kicks McDonagh and takes out Balor on the apron. Penta hits a standing Spanish Fly and both men are down on the mat. Balor is tagged in and comes off the top rope attempting a Coup De Grace . Penta moves out of the way, kicks Balor and hits The Sacrifice on Balor. Balor rolls up Penta for a near fall. Balor hits Penta with a Sling blade and runs into a superkick from Penta. Penta climbs the ropes and McDonagh distracts the ref. Carlito gets involved and Styles takes out Carlito, McDonagh takes out Styles and Penta hits The Mexican Destroyer off the steel steps on McDonagh. El Grande Americano sneaks out from the crown and headbutts Penta. Balor grabs Penta and throws him in the ring, hits The Coup De Grace and gets the win.

Winner: The Judgement Day

Cathy Kelley talks to Iyo Sky backstage. She asks Sky about being the champ and having Money in the Bank around the corner. Sky says she's ready for anyone, Becky Lynch tells her she's put down one champion and she'll put down another.

Logan Paul is on the phone backstage and Seth Rollins comes up to talk to him. Rollins tells Paul that Uso is going to get hurt tonight and that the odds are in Paul's favour on Saturday. Rollins tells Paul if he gets past Uso and Gunther that Rollins will be waiting for his turn. And if Paul has the championship after Saturday he knows who to thank.

Match 2 - Women's Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match: Becky Lynch -vs- Natalya -vs- Roxanne Perez

We get the bell, Lynch tries to get Perez to join her and take out Natalya. She tells Perez to attack and Perez sends Lynch out of the ring. Perez and Natalya trade hits and Natalya gets Perez on the mat and Lynch pulls Natalya out of the ring and goes for Perez. In the ring, Perez rolls up Lynch for a two count and Lynch then tries for a Disarmher but Perez counters and rolls up Lynch again for a near fall. Perez keeps rolling up Lynch who keeps trying to submit her. Natalya comes in and kicks Perez out of the ring and starts slamming down Lynch. Natalya covers Lynch for a near fall. Natalya throws Lynch in a surfboard submission. Lynch breaks free and Natalya goes for a sharpshooter but Becky counters into the Disarmher. Perez breaks the hold and all three women are now going at it. Nattie smokes Perez in the corner and slams Lynch into another one. Nattie kicks Perez and Lynch elbows Nattie. Lynch leaves the ring and tells Perez to get in the ring. Perez does and Nattie goes outside and Perez dives onto both Lynch and Nattie and we get a commercial.

We come from commercial, Perez gets on the top rope and comes down on Lynch with a crossbody and then hits a facebuster and covers Lynch for a two count. Perez smokes both Nattie and Lynch in the corner and Nattie hits a discus clothesline on both Perez and Lynch. Nattie tries for a double sharpshooter but her attempt is foiled. Perez kicks down Nattie and Lynch and then climbs the ropes and hits a springboard moonsault on both and covers Nattie for a near fall. Perez rolls up Lynch for two and then tries for PopRox but Lynch counters to a ManHandle Slam but Nattie breaks the pin. Lynch and Nattie punch each other in the middle of the ring. Lynch clotheslines Nattie against the ropes and Nattie does the same to Lynch. Perez hits a douple PopRox and covers Nattie and Lynch breaks the pin. Lynch and Perez now punch each other in the ring. Lynch unleashes a punch/kick combo and Perez then throws Lynch into the corner. Perez climbs the ropes and Lynch punches her before she can dismount. Lynch climbs up too and punches Perez some more on the top rope. Nattie runs in and gets Lynch on her shoulders and drives Lynch into Perez and hits a sitout powerbomb on Lynch for a two count. Nattie then punches Perez on the top rope and superplexes Perez and covers Perez for a two count. Nattie locks in the sharpshooter on Perez and Lynch breaks the hold with a bulldog. Nattie clotheslines Lynch and tries for another Sharpshooter on Perez. She then puts Lynch in one at the same time and Lynch gets the ropes. Nattie still has Perez in a sharpshooter. Lynch breaks the hold and Lyra Valkyria runs out and attacks Lynch. Perez hits PopRox in the ring on Natalya and gets the win.

Winner: Roxanne Perez

Jey Uso sits backstage in the locker room. Sami Zayn comes in and tells Uso that he will deal with Heyman/Rollins on Saturday. He says if they play the numbers game tonight he's got Uso's back.

Kairi Sane is shown getting ready for her qualifying match. Zoey Stark and Rhea Ripley are all shown stretching for their match later tonight.

Maxxine Dupri and Akira Tozawa talk to Adam Pearce and he agrees to give Tozawa a match against Rusev. Chad Gable and Ivy Nile come in and say they're excited for Alpha Academy to be destroyed. Gable wants Qualifying matches for him and Nile. The New Day comes in and wants to talk to Gable about not letting the War Raiders win in their match. Pearce asks them all to leave.

Match 3: Sheamus -vs- Grayson Waller w/Austin Theory

The bell rings and Waller tries to kicks down Sheamus. Waller slaps Sheamus and runs out for the ring. Waller evades Sheamus by running around the ring and the men then collide in the ring. Waller puts Sheamus in a side headlock and Sheamus lifts Waller and drives him into the turnbuckles. Sheamus locks Waller in an arm lock and Waller counters and takes down Sheamus. Sheamus puts Waller in a headlock and Waller cheap shots Sheamus. Waller smokes Sheamus in the gut and tries for a hip toss. Sheamus slaps Waller knocking Waller down. Waller is then slammed down with a backbreaker and throws him across the ring with some beils. Waller is thrown out of the ring and Sheamus goes out, Theory distracts Sheamus and Waller slams Sheamus into the ring post. Waller then clotheslines Sheamus and we cut to commercial.

Back to RAW, Waller has Sheamus slammed into the turnbuckle and elbows Sheamus in the corner and follows that up with a chop and Sheamus gets pissed. Sheamus now chops the life out of Waller. Waller stomps on Sheamus and then hits a rolling flatliner and covers Sheamus for a two count. Waller walks on the second rope and jumps at Sheamus and Sheamus kicks Waller right in the face. Sheamus slams down Waller and then lifts him up in a chokehold. Waller is tossed across the ring and Sheamus slaps him in The Dublin Smile. Waller fights back and smokes Sheamus sending him out to the apron. Waller then starts the ten beats move from Sheamus and Sheamus stops it and slams Waller off the apron. Sheamus then hits Ten Beats on Waller but Waller gets out of the way before it can happen. Waller says he's done and starts to leave and Theory stops him. Sheamus then grabs Waller and now hits Ten Beats on Waller. Theory laughs as this happens and Sheamus connects with the Brogue kick and gets the win.

Winner: Sheamus

An interview with Tyrese Haliburton is shown where he talks about being a playable character in the WWE Video Game expansion pack.

Cathy Kelley is with Gunther backstage. She asks for his thoughts with what's going on and Seth Rollins interrupts this interview. This guy is a menace. Rollins tells Gunther that Gunther did some good work with his title. Gunther tells Rollins that for a visionary he has very short sighted vision. Rollins says he thought he had respect for Gunther but he's going to be straight with Gunther. He tells Gunther that if he becomes champ Gunther will now become a target. Gunther says he eagerly awaits for that moment.

Match 4 - Women's Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match: Kairi Sane -vs- Rhea Ripley -vs- Zoey Stark

At the bell, Stark attacks Sane. Stark tries to roll up Ripley but fails and tries to pin Sane and can't. Ripley suplexes Sane and Stark drop kicks Ripley. Stark slaps Ripley around and Ripley takes her down with a shoulder tackle. Ripley dropkicks Stark and Sane jumps onto Ripley's back. Sane takes out both Stark and Ripley. Stark comes off the top rope and tries for a missile dropkick and the match halts as Stark holds her knee and we cut to commercial break.

We come back from commercial to see this is now a one on one match pitting Kairi Sane against Rhea Ripley as Zoey Stark has been escorted to the back with a leg injury. Sane and Ripley battle outside the ring and Ripley chops her against the ring apron. Back in the ring, Ripley covers Sane who kicks out. Ripley punches and kicks Sane on the mat. Sane flies around her and tries for a crossbody. Ripley catches her and hits a Fallaway Slam and covers Sane for a near fall. Ripley puts Sane in a Prism Lock and Sane tries her hardest to get to the ropes. Sane flips Ripley into the turnbuckles and then hits a forearm on Ripley in the corner. Sane gets on the top rope and Ripley comes at her to stop her. Sane jumps off the top rope and Ripley dropkicks her mid air and covers for a near fall. Ripley sets up for Riptide and Sane counters and hits a back elbow on Ripley. Sane dropkicks Ripley and hits a basement elbow. Sane climbs the ropes and tries for the InSANE elbow but Ripley gets her knees up. Ripley punches Sane down and Sane punches Ripley. The women take turns punching each other. Sane connects with a bunch of punches and Ripley connects with a headbutt and then hits Riptide on Sane for the win.

Winner: Rhea Ripley

A video package for Rusev plays where he calls Akira Tozawa an idiot for challenging him.

Bron Breakker is shown walking backstage with Paul Heyman heading to his match next. We also Jey Uso hanging out backstage.

The Judgement Day is celebrating backstage. Finn Balor shows up with Roxanne Perez and Balor says he's been chatting with Perez the last few weeks so he wants to introduce her to Judgement Day. Balor says Mysterio was saying they new member. Balor says Perez can have Morgan and Rodriguez's back like Carlito has theirs. Perez has presents for them. Rodriguez tells Perez to leave now that she's given them presents and tells Balor that Morgan will hear about this. Balor laughs and says he can't wait for her to hear about it.

Match 5: Jey Uso -vs- Bron Breakker w/Paul Heyman

We get the bell and Breakker runs at Uso. Uso moves out of the way and punches Breakker. Breakker slams Uso into the corner and drives his shoulder into him. Breakker gets punched a few times and Uso hits a Samoan Spike on Breakker. Uso clotheslines Breakker over the ropes and then hits a Suicide Dive onto Breakker and we cut to commercial.

Back to our Main Event, Uso chops Breakker in the corner and Breakker then gets Uso in a headlock. Breakker hits a running clothesline, taking down Uso. Breakker chokes out USo using the ropes and then mounts him and starts punching down Uso. Uso kicks Breakker and jumps off the middle rope and Breakker catches him and slams him down. Uso is covered for two and Breakker pushes Uso around and then starts stomping on Uso. Breakker hits a belly to belly on Uso and almost drops Uso on his head. Uso starts with punches on Breakker and then slams into Breakker in the corner followed by a Pele kick. Uso hits a running hip attack on Breakker in the corner and covers for a near fall. Uso kicks Breakker out of the ring and goes for a suicide dive. Breakker catches Uso and slams him around into everything around the ring and then jumps off the apron and clotheslines Uso through the announce desk and cut to another break.

Back on RAW, Breakker and Uso are on their knees making their way to their feet. Uso slaps Breakker and Breakker tries to powerbomb Uso. Uso counters and now Breakker and Uso trade punches. Breakker hits a knee on Uso and Uso kicks Breakker and hits a pop up Samoan Drop on Breakker and covers for a near fall. Breakker and Uso are now both on the top turnbuckle. Uso knocks Breakker off and Breakker then hits his running FrankenSteiner and covers Uso for a two count. Breakker goes for his running spear but Uso superkicks him and covers for another near fall. Heyman gets on the apron distracting Uso. Breakker leaves the ring and gets a chair but Uso intercepts and superkicks Breakker out of the ring. Uso goes for a suicide dive and Heyman grabs Uso's foot. Uso goes after Heyman outside the ring. Seth Rollins comes from behind and hits Uso calling for the bell.

Winner by DQ: Jey Uso

After the match, Breakker and Rollins attack Uso and this calls out Sami Zayn. Zayn stands on the apron as Rollins and Breakker taunt him to enter the ring. CM Punk comes out and joins Zayn on the apron. Zayn and Punk enter the ring and they start battling with Breakker and Rollins. Rollins and Breakker are sent out of the ring and Punk and Zayn come out as well and the battle ensues outside the ring. Zayn and Rollins fight in the crowd and Punk jumps off the apron onto them and they continue fighting as the end credits roll. In the ring, Uso gets his belt and Logan Paul runs in and knocks out Uso and we fade to black.