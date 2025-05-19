Kairi Sane Return Teased For Tonight’s WWE Raw

After a lengthy spell on the sidelines, Kairi Sane appears poised for a comeback.
Sane has not competed since December 2024 after suffering a torn ligament in her thumb, an injury that required surgery and months of recovery. Now, WWE is strongly hinting at her return. In a video posted to social media, Sane was shown arriving in Greenville, South Carolina ahead of tonight’s episode of Raw.
Her return comes at a pivotal moment for Damage CTRL. The group has been in flux, with both Sane and Asuka out due to injuries and Dakota Kai recently released by WWE. IYO SKY has remained the lone active member and currently reigns as the Women’s World Champion on Raw. Last week, she teamed up with Rhea Ripley to defeat Roxanne Perez and Giulia in the main event.
Tonight’s Raw takes place at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, where WWE continues to build toward Money in the Bank. Although the full lineup for qualifying matches has yet to be revealed, Alexa Bliss and Solo Sikoa are the first confirmed names in the respective ladder bouts.
Also scheduled for tonight’s show:
World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso takes on Bron Breakker in a non-title match
Sheamus goes one-on-one with Grayson Waller
AJ Styles and Penta team up against Finn Balor and JD McDonagh
Logan Paul is set to make an appearance
WWE continues to tease Kairi Sane’s return
Woah! 😳@KAIRI_official is here in Greenville ahead of #WWERaw! 👀 pic.twitter.com/hQZYA6wFn2, WWE (@WWE) May 19, 2025
Greenville, South Carolina
May. 19th 2025
Orlando, Florida
May. 20th 2025
Rio Rancho, New Mexico
May. 21st 2025
Brampton, Ontario, Canada
May. 23rd 2025
Tampa, Florida
May. 24th 2025
Glendale, Arizona
May. 25th 2025
