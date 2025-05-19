Kairi Sane Return Teased For Tonight’s WWE Raw

After a lengthy spell on the sidelines, Kairi Sane appears poised for a comeback.

Sane has not competed since December 2024 after suffering a torn ligament in her thumb, an injury that required surgery and months of recovery. Now, WWE is strongly hinting at her return. In a video posted to social media, Sane was shown arriving in Greenville, South Carolina ahead of tonight’s episode of Raw.

Her return comes at a pivotal moment for Damage CTRL. The group has been in flux, with both Sane and Asuka out due to injuries and Dakota Kai recently released by WWE. IYO SKY has remained the lone active member and currently reigns as the Women’s World Champion on Raw. Last week, she teamed up with Rhea Ripley to defeat Roxanne Perez and Giulia in the main event.

Tonight’s Raw takes place at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, where WWE continues to build toward Money in the Bank. Although the full lineup for qualifying matches has yet to be revealed, Alexa Bliss and Solo Sikoa are the first confirmed names in the respective ladder bouts.

Also scheduled for tonight’s show: