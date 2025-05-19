Rey Fenix Wants Jimmy Uso in Singles Action After Triple Threat Loss

Rey Fenix is making it known he wants a rematch, this time with no distractions.

After coming up short in a triple threat match against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa on the May 16 edition of WWE SmackDown, Fenix has turned his attention squarely to Jimmy. With Sikoa moving on to the Money in the Bank ladder match, Fenix is now determined to face Uso in singles competition.

Sharing his thoughts on X, Fenix wrote, “Everything takes time, and my time is coming. Another incredible Friday of #smackdown. Just I think now I have to face Jimmy Uso in ONE a ONE match!”

He also tagged both WWE and Jimmy Uso, leaving little doubt about his intentions.

As Fenix pursues this potential one-on-one encounter, his tag team partner Penta is currently finding success on WWE Raw. Behind the scenes, creative insiders suggest the Lucha Brothers are expected to reunite at some point, though the belief is both men are strong enough to carve out individual legacies in the singles division.

Fenix has consistently impressed against top-tier talent, but a singles match against Jimmy Uso could be the turning point that takes him to the next level. Now, all eyes are on WWE to see if they will make the match happen.