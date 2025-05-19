PHOTO: Darby Allin Raises AEW Flag Atop Mount Everest

AEW's Darby Allin has achieved a monumental feat far beyond the wrestling world, successfully reaching the summit of Mount Everest on Sunday, May 18, 2025. This daring accomplishment concludes months of intense preparation and one of the most dangerous climbs on the planet.

Known for pushing boundaries both in and out of the ring, Allin carried the spirit of AEW with him to the top of the world, proudly planting an AEW flag at the summit. He shared his triumph and gratitude shortly after on social media, posting:

“Mount Everest summit. What a ride thanks @aew for everything in life. Thanks to the amazing team at adventure consultants and the Sherpa squad this shit was wild!”

Allin has been off AEW television since December 2024, dedicating himself fully to the Everest expedition, which officially began in April 2025. With the climb now behind him, fans are wondering when the former TNT Champion will return to action. While no date has been confirmed, his achievement has only added to the legend of Darby Allin, and his eventual comeback is expected to be nothing short of must-see.