Booker T Says His Reactions Are Meant to Elevate Stephanie Vaquer

Booker T’s energetic commentary during Stephanie Vaquer’s matches on WWE NXT has drawn significant attention online, especially when she delivers her signature move, the "Devil’s Kiss", a headscissors that drives her opponent’s head into the mat. While fans have started chanting for Booker himself during the spot, the WWE Hall of Famer says his outbursts are not about self-promotion.

In a conversation with Denise Salcedo (via Fightful), Booker clarified that his dramatic reactions are meant to elevate Vaquer, not distract from her.

He said:

“It’s not for me. It’s not for me, it’s for Stephanie. It’s to shine some light on her because she is so friggin awesome. She’s such a great talent and doing such a great job in NXT. I didn’t see her being the one. I thought it was going to be Giulia or Zaria. Stephanie Vaquer came in there and has done such a great job as far as her in-ring performance as well as her entertainment value as well. We did the Bad Bunny thing together. She is such a cool person.”

When asked about Vaquer’s response to his enthusiastic commentary, Booker shared that she appears to enjoy it and even plays into it during her matches.

“I think she liked it because when she started doing it, she would point at me like, ‘Let’s get ready to have some fun.’ A lot of people look at it and go, ‘Booker T is trying to steal the shine.’ When I was a young wrestler coming up, the spinaroonie would not be the spinaroonie if it wasn’t for Mark Madden going crazy when I did it. Then, it became a household name. For me, I’m trying to do the same thing for these young guys and girls coming up.”

Despite some fans misunderstanding his intent, Booker insists he is using his platform to help spotlight new talent rather than shift attention toward himself.