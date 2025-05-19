×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

MVP Recalls Trying to Prepay WWE Weed Fines: "I’m Gonna Smoke"

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 19, 2025
MVP Recalls Trying to Prepay WWE Weed Fines: "I’m Gonna Smoke"

The WWE Wellness Policy has undergone numerous updates since it was first launched in 2006. Originally introduced to screen for steroids and drugs that could be abused, the policy was later adjusted to include cannabis, though the penalties for marijuana use were notably less severe than for other substances.

While marijuana use never led to suspensions, WWE did issue fines for failed tests. In the early days of cannabis testing, wrestlers were docked $1,000 per offense. Speaking on his Marking Out podcast, current AEW star MVP shared his experience during that era, explaining how he handled the policy, and the costs.

“When the wellness policy started at WWE, initially, they only tested for steroids and hard drugs; they didn’t test for cannabis. Then, as I recall, all the pillheads started complaining, ‘These other guys get to smoke weed.’ They added cannabis, but it wasn’t a suspension; it was just a $1000 Fine. At that point, I was on the rocket ship, I was making ridiculous money, especially for me at that time. I said, ‘If they test us once a month and the fine is $1,000, that’s $12,000 a year.’ I went to John Laurinaitis and said, ‘Can I just give you a $12,000 check for the year? I’m gonna smoke.’”

As MVP recalled, the fine was later increased to $2,500, which led to a bit of competition backstage.

“It was me and three other guys, I won’t bring their names up, but we would check to see who is in first place. Finally, after a couple of $2,500 fines, plus the numerous $1,000 fines… I could have bought a new car for these fines for weed. I finally stopped smoking for a while,” he said.

Cannabis is no longer on WWE’s banned substance list.

Fightful for transcription

⚡ Related Article Tags

#wwe #mvp

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Greenville, South Carolina

May. 19th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

May. 20th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

May. 21st 2025

#dynamite

TNA Under Siege 2025

Brampton, Ontario, Canada

May. 23rd 2025

#under siege

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Tampa, Florida

May. 24th 2025

#snme

AEW Double Or Nothing 2025

Glendale, Arizona

May. 25th 2025

#double or nothing

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy