MVP Recalls Trying to Prepay WWE Weed Fines: "I’m Gonna Smoke"

The WWE Wellness Policy has undergone numerous updates since it was first launched in 2006. Originally introduced to screen for steroids and drugs that could be abused, the policy was later adjusted to include cannabis, though the penalties for marijuana use were notably less severe than for other substances.

While marijuana use never led to suspensions, WWE did issue fines for failed tests. In the early days of cannabis testing, wrestlers were docked $1,000 per offense. Speaking on his Marking Out podcast, current AEW star MVP shared his experience during that era, explaining how he handled the policy, and the costs.

“When the wellness policy started at WWE, initially, they only tested for steroids and hard drugs; they didn’t test for cannabis. Then, as I recall, all the pillheads started complaining, ‘These other guys get to smoke weed.’ They added cannabis, but it wasn’t a suspension; it was just a $1000 Fine. At that point, I was on the rocket ship, I was making ridiculous money, especially for me at that time. I said, ‘If they test us once a month and the fine is $1,000, that’s $12,000 a year.’ I went to John Laurinaitis and said, ‘Can I just give you a $12,000 check for the year? I’m gonna smoke.’”

As MVP recalled, the fine was later increased to $2,500, which led to a bit of competition backstage.

“It was me and three other guys, I won’t bring their names up, but we would check to see who is in first place. Finally, after a couple of $2,500 fines, plus the numerous $1,000 fines… I could have bought a new car for these fines for weed. I finally stopped smoking for a while,” he said.

Cannabis is no longer on WWE’s banned substance list.