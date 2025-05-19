×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Plans Multiple Mexico Events Leading to "SuperShow Mexico"

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 19, 2025
WWE Plans Multiple Mexico Events Leading to "SuperShow Mexico"

WWE appears to be gearing up for a major return to Mexico, with several live events currently being mapped out as part of a broader touring effort. According to a new report from WrestleVotes, the company is planning a series of shows that will culminate in a significant “SuperShow Mexico” event, which will serve as the centerpiece of the tour.

The report shared, “We’re told WWE is planning to run multiple live events in Mexico in the near future, all centered around a featured ‘SuperShow Mexico’ event.” While specific dates and venues are still being finalized, the indication is that WWE is building toward a large-scale tour, with the “SuperShow Mexico” expected to be a major draw.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer added further insight, revealing that WWE is preparing a high-profile event in Mexico with Cody Rhodes slated to headline. Meltzer stated, “They will be doing a WWE show there. I don’t know the date yet, but I know they’re planning a big show with Cody Rhodes as the top star on that show, which means a major show there, relatively soon.”

This comes amid WWE's reported acquisition of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide earlier this year. AAA is set to host its own marquee event, Triplemania Regia, on Sunday, June 15, 2025, in Monterrey, Mexico, a date that could align with or influence WWE’s planned tour schedule.

NEW! NEW! NEW!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system below! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports and see your score on our WNS leaderboard. Simply click this link to sign up -

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Greenville, South Carolina

May. 19th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

May. 20th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

May. 21st 2025

#dynamite

TNA Under Siege 2025

Brampton, Ontario, Canada

May. 23rd 2025

#under siege

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Tampa, Florida

May. 24th 2025

#snme

AEW Double Or Nothing 2025

Glendale, Arizona

May. 25th 2025

#double or nothing

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy