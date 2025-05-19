WWE Plans Multiple Mexico Events Leading to "SuperShow Mexico"

WWE appears to be gearing up for a major return to Mexico, with several live events currently being mapped out as part of a broader touring effort. According to a new report from WrestleVotes, the company is planning a series of shows that will culminate in a significant “SuperShow Mexico” event, which will serve as the centerpiece of the tour.

The report shared, “We’re told WWE is planning to run multiple live events in Mexico in the near future, all centered around a featured ‘SuperShow Mexico’ event.” While specific dates and venues are still being finalized, the indication is that WWE is building toward a large-scale tour, with the “SuperShow Mexico” expected to be a major draw.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer added further insight, revealing that WWE is preparing a high-profile event in Mexico with Cody Rhodes slated to headline. Meltzer stated, “They will be doing a WWE show there. I don’t know the date yet, but I know they’re planning a big show with Cody Rhodes as the top star on that show, which means a major show there, relatively soon.”

This comes amid WWE's reported acquisition of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide earlier this year. AAA is set to host its own marquee event, Triplemania Regia, on Sunday, June 15, 2025, in Monterrey, Mexico, a date that could align with or influence WWE’s planned tour schedule.

