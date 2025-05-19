×
Mick Foley's Christmas Book Rewrite May Be Shelved Due to Jerry Lawler’s Health

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 19, 2025
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has revealed that he rewrote his famously risqué Christmas book in anticipation of a 25th anniversary re-release, but unfortunate circumstances may keep the updated edition from ever reaching shelves.

During an appearance at Comic Con Revolution, Foley spoke with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture about the revision process for the festive cult classic. Although only minor changes were made, Foley hoped the updated version would give new life to the book.

“I did rewrite it a few years ago, maybe for ahead of a 25th anniversary release,” Foley said. “I just changed a couple of words around like instead of Santa saying ‘perhaps I’ll buy some fancy chains like that wrestler named Too Hottie’… I changed it to ‘perhaps I’ll buy a fancy robe like the Nature Boy Ric Flair.’”

However, he noted that the health of the book’s original illustrator, WWE legend Jerry “The King” Lawler, has complicated any re-release plans. Lawler suffered a stroke in 2023 and continues to recover.

“Jerry Lawler was the original illustrator and Jerry’s had a stroke, so it’s much tougher for him to do his artwork,” Foley explained. “So, I think that’s the reason why there won’t be an amended version.”

Originally released with adult humor and irreverent content, the book was banned by several retail chains due to its edginess, including an infamous illustration of a naked elf. Despite the controversy, it developed a loyal fanbase and has remained a unique part of Foley’s legacy as an author.

“It got buried in adult humor in some bookstores kind of killing off the whole Santa Claus audience,” he said. “But people did like it and even though it was banned from some chain stores around the country because of the naked elf…”

