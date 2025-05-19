×
Josh Mathews Reveals New AEW Production Role Following TNA Exit

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 19, 2025
Josh Mathews has officially taken on a behind-the-scenes role with All Elite Wrestling, marking a new chapter in his long-running career across WWE and TNA Wrestling.

After exiting TNA Wrestling in February 2025, where he held multiple positions including commentator, Senior Producer, and Senior Director of Digital Media, Mathews was spotted backstage at AEW events in the months that followed. His signing with AEW was confirmed in May.

His current position has now been clarified. Mathews is contributing to AEW’s production team and is working closely alongside one of the company's top executives.

In a recent conversation backstage with Maven Huffman, Mathews shared an update on his role, stating:

“Right now, shadowing Mike Mansury. So, I’ll do the Ring of Honor matches before. Then I’ll sit and watch Collision. Then I’ll do the Ring of Honor matches after.”

Mike Mansury serves as AEW’s Executive Vice President & Global Head of Production. Before joining AEW in December 2022, he held the role of WWE Vice President of Global Television Production before resigning in 2020.

Mathews also has deep roots in WWE, having first appeared as a contestant on the inaugural season of Tough Enough in 2001, where he finished as a runner-up to Maven and Nidia. He would later go on to work as a backstage interviewer, wrestle occasionally, and serve as a commentator before being released in June 2014.

