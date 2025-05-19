Tonight's WWE Raw Heats Up Before Saturday’s Big Event – Here’s What’s Confirmed

WWE is pulling out all the stops for the May 19, 2025 edition of Monday Night Raw, the final show before Saturday Night’s Main Event. With major stakes, high-profile matches, and a few brewing rivalries ready to boil over, the red brand promises a night full of fireworks and fierce competition.

One of the most talked-about matchups will see World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso go one-on-one with Bron Breakker in a non-title bout. The animosity between these two escalated last week when Breakker launched a brutal backstage assault on Uso. With their tangled history and mutual dislike, fans are eager to see how this showdown unfolds.

Another anticipated clash will see AJ Styles and Penta join forces to take on Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. After Penta neutralized Judgment Day’s interference in Styles’ recent bout with Balor, WWE officials quickly made the tag team contest official. Both teams are fired up and out to prove their dominance.

Raw will also host more qualifying matches for the upcoming Money in the Bank ladder bouts. Following the initial qualifiers on SmackDown, several Raw Superstars will now have their opportunity to secure a place in one of WWE’s most unpredictable and career-changing matches.

Elsewhere, Sheamus is ready to bring the fight to Grayson Waller. Despite Waller’s earlier efforts to dodge the Celtic Warrior, the match is now set, and Sheamus is unlikely to take it easy on his outspoken opponent.

In addition, Logan Paul is scheduled to appear live. With his World Heavyweight Championship match against Jey Uso looming this Saturday, his presence could spark further drama heading into the weekend's marquee event.

Confirmed Lineup for WWE Raw – May 19, 2025: