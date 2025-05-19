Myron Reed Eyes CMLL After MLW Return

Myron Reed is setting his sights on new opportunities following his return to Major League Wrestling. After making his comeback during MLW Azteca Lucha, Reed expressed interest in expanding his horizons through the company’s partnership with CMLL.

In a recent interview with Jeremy Lambert and SP3 on In The Weeds, Reed shared his eagerness to explore the possibilities.

“CMLL, I’ve never been there before,” Reed said. “I’ve been to AAA and been to Mexico, I’ve done Crash. I would definitely like to do CMLL, for sure. Right now, I’m just working as hard as I possibly can and trying to become the best wrestler, the best person, the best version of myself that I can possibly become and then let everything fall into place from there. Just keep working. Consistency.”

Reed’s return to MLW at Azteca Lucha was his first appearance for the company in over a decade, having last competed there in 2013.