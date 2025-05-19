×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Myron Reed Eyes CMLL After MLW Return

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 19, 2025
Myron Reed Eyes CMLL After MLW Return

Myron Reed is setting his sights on new opportunities following his return to Major League Wrestling. After making his comeback during MLW Azteca Lucha, Reed expressed interest in expanding his horizons through the company’s partnership with CMLL.

In a recent interview with Jeremy Lambert and SP3 on In The Weeds, Reed shared his eagerness to explore the possibilities.

“CMLL, I’ve never been there before,” Reed said. “I’ve been to AAA and been to Mexico, I’ve done Crash. I would definitely like to do CMLL, for sure. Right now, I’m just working as hard as I possibly can and trying to become the best wrestler, the best person, the best version of myself that I can possibly become and then let everything fall into place from there. Just keep working. Consistency.”

Reed’s return to MLW at Azteca Lucha was his first appearance for the company in over a decade, having last competed there in 2013.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Greenville, South Carolina

May. 19th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

May. 20th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

May. 21st 2025

#dynamite

TNA Under Siege 2025

Brampton, Ontario, Canada

May. 23rd 2025

#under siege

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Tampa, Florida

May. 24th 2025

#snme

AEW Double Or Nothing 2025

Glendale, Arizona

May. 25th 2025

#double or nothing

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy