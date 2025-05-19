WWE Tag Team Fraxiom Get Huge Praise from Hall of Famer

Nathan Frazer and Axiom are making waves on SmackDown and they have some serious backing behind them.

After wrestling legend Rob Sadler publicly praised the high-flying duo known as Fraxiom, none other than Shawn Michaels chimed in with glowing approval.

“I 100% agree with the people who say that,” Michaels said. “Right now, they’re clicking on all cylinders. Once they committed to being a team, they took it to another level. People sincerely consider them the best tag team in the industry , and that’s amazing praise for two guys in their mid-20s.”

The journey of Frazer and Axiom as a unit began in early 2024 when they joined forces for the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic in NXT, making it all the way to the semi-finals. Longtime fans will remember their earlier runs in NXT UK, where Axiom competed as A-Kid and Frazer as Ben Carter before both adopted new identities and found renewed success in the black-and-gold brand.

After clinching the NXT Tag Team Titles twice, Fraxiom were promoted to the main roster in April 2025 and have since become key players in the SmackDown tag team scene. Nathan Frazer recently teased a “special night” involving none other than the Motor City Machine Guns, hinting at even more tag team greatness to come.