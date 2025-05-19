×
Logan Paul to Appear on Tonight's WWE Raw Before Challenging for World Title

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 19, 2025
Logan Paul has confirmed that he will be appearing on WWE Raw this Monday, ahead of his upcoming championship clash.

In a social media post shared on Sunday, Paul teased his return to WWE television by stating, “They’re gonna let me cook tomorrow on Netflix,” referencing Raw’s new streaming home.

Paul last appeared on Raw on May 5, where he blindsided Jey Uso in a post-show attack. Now, Paul is set to challenge Uso for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24. This marks Paul’s third shot at a world title, having previously come up short against Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel 2022 and Cody Rhodes at King & Queen of the Ring 2024.

Before his title defense, Jey Uso will compete in a non-title bout against Bron Breakker on Monday’s episode of Raw.

Here is the announced WWE Raw lineup for Monday, May 19, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina:

  • Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker (non-title match)

  • Money in the Bank qualifying matches

  • Sheamus vs. Grayson Waller

  • AJ Styles & Penta vs. Finn Balor & JD McDonagh

  • Logan Paul will appear live

