Kevin Owens Reveals Surgery Still Pending, Reflects on WWE Journey

Kevin Owens has issued a personal update regarding his health and future plans following his recent injury.

Last month, Owens revealed that he would require neck surgery, which ultimately forced him to miss competing at WrestleMania 41. In a new video posted to social media on Sunday, Owens clarified that he has not yet undergone the procedure and that his medical path is still being mapped out.

“We don’t have a surgery date yet, I have not had surgery yet, despite reports on the contrary,” Owens confirmed. “We’re still going to try to figure out what the best way to go about it all is, exactly what needs to be done. So we’re going to figure that out still. There was a lot of uncertainty, but hopefully in the next few weeks we get clarity and we do the surgery and then we go from there.”

He added, “I don’t know what’s happening with my neck. So, we’ll figure it out.”

The video also saw Owens reflect on a significant milestone in his career. Sunday marked exactly 10 years since his main roster debut in WWE, where he famously accepted John Cena’s U.S. Championship Open Challenge on Raw. At the time, Owens was the reigning NXT Champion, and just two weeks later, he would go on to defeat Cena in a standout champion versus champion clash at Elimination Chamber 2015.

“This morning I was reminded that 10 years ago today I showed up on Raw for the first time to answer John Cena’s Open Challenge. And that night changed my life forever, changed my career,” Owens said.

“Now 10 years later, I’m not where I want to be because I wish I was in the ring performing, having matches, contributing. That’s not the case, unfortunately, because of this neck injury. But still, I have to say the last 10 years have been just so amazing. So many amazing moments in the ring, out of the ring, so many amazing people that I’ve had the chance to get to know. I’m just so grateful for all of it.”

Before signing off, Owens took a moment to promote Fight Forever: The Ballad of Kevin & Sami, a new book by JJ McGee. Released earlier this month, the book chronicles Owens and longtime friend Sami Zayn’s two-decade-long careers, told through the lens of their key matches.

“This woman wrote a book about Sami and I’s career, our journey together. And I cannot say enough good things about her as a writer and as a fan,” said Owens.

“For the last 20 years we would work together and try to do things, little details, little intricacies that we’d throw in and wonder, hopefully somebody catches it. And we kind of never knew if anyone did. Turns out she did.”

“If you’re a fan of Sami and I, you need to get this book. I cannot say it enough. It’s incredible. She works so hard. And I’m so proud of her. I’m so proud of this. I’m so grateful for her doing that because I’ll have this forever.”