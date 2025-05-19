×
WWE Files Trademark for “King Of The Luchadores”

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 19, 2025
WWE is laying the groundwork for a potential new event or concept by filing a trademark for an intriguing title.

On May 18, WWE submitted a trademark application for “King Of The Luchadores” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The filing falls under the category of entertainment services and includes a wide scope of usage.

According to the filing, the trademark covers:

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

Although WWE has yet to announce or present a “King of the Luchadores” event, fans have speculated about the possibility. The name hints at a tournament-style competition that could celebrate and highlight the rich tradition of lucha libre within WWE, much like the “King of the Ring” format that has long been a staple of the company.

