WWE LFG Renewed for Three More Years, Mickie James Reacts

The future of WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats is looking bright, as Mickie James has confirmed the series has been renewed for an extended run.

James, who played a major role in the show’s debut season on A&E, shared the news during an appearance at Comic Con Revolution Ontario while speaking with Denise Salcedo. The first season of WWE LFG wrapped up on Sunday, May 18, 2025, and although Michelle McCool will take over as coach in the upcoming second season, James remains proud of her involvement and what the show has accomplished.

“It was so fun. It was so much fun. It was a lot, I think, where I went wrong, and where I will always go wrong, is that I lead with my heart, and I fell in love with my kids. I’m going to be a fan of theirs for life now. I want to see them win. I want to see all those guys win. It was a wonderful crew,” James said.

She reflected on the relationships she built with fellow coaches, including Booker T and The Undertaker, while also acknowledging the weight of being the only coach without a WWE Hall of Fame ring.

“I got even closer, I think, to Booker T. He made me laugh every single day. I got to know Undertaker in a different light. I’d only seen him as the judge and the jury of the locker room. To get to know him and feel like an equal, that was pretty special. All these guys were all Hall of Famers. I was the only one that wasn’t a Hall of Famer, and I was the first female coach. So there was a lot of testing myself, even feeling like I was worthy to be here coaching with these guys. Booker and Bubba have schools where they’ve produced a lot of talent, talent that’s on TV right now. You know, I don’t have a school. I’ve done a few seminars, the master class, I’ve done that, you know, but, yeah, it was so much fun.”

James concluded with her excitement over the show’s future, revealing that it has been picked up for another three years.

“It was a lot of fun to be the first ever and to have the success, to know that it’s gotten picked up for not just another season but for three years, so like six seasons hopefully. That’s a big damn deal. I loved it, and you’re welcome.”