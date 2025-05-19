Tyra Mae Steele and Jasper Troy Win WWE LFG Season One

The journey to find WWE’s next breakout stars reached its climax during the season finale of LFG, which aired Sunday on A&E. In a dramatic and emotional conclusion, Tyra Mae Steele and Jasper Troy emerged as the winners of the show’s inaugural season. While the series culminated with them signing NXT contracts, it was noted that all participants are already training at WWE’s Performance Center.

Steele, mentored by The Undertaker, triumphed over Bubba Ray Dudley’s standout, Zena Sterling. Meanwhile, Troy, who was on Booker T’s team, secured victory against Team Undertaker’s Shiloh Hill. With two of his rookies reaching the finals, The Undertaker was crowned the first-ever WWE LFG Champion.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated after their win, Steele shared her excitement:

“I’m so excited. It’s been a long time coming. I swear I’ve just been waiting for my moment to shine,” she said. “I just feel elated. I just feel so, so freaking blessed.”

Troy echoed the emotion, reflecting on what the win meant to him:

“This is the first thing I ever won,” he said. “I’ve never won a championship or a playoff, you know. So to me, this is like a Super Bowl moment. But I see how someone like DeVonta Smith or A.J. Brown will be like, ‘winning the Super Bowl was cool, but now it’s like what’s next?’”

Steele, whose real name is Tamyra Mensah-Stock, made history as the first Black woman to win Olympic gold in women’s freestyle wrestling at the Tokyo 2020 Games. She signed with WWE in 2023 and has already competed on NXT Level Up. Troy, real name Antione Frazier, brings a football background and debuted in WWE programming last year.

WWE has already confirmed LFG will return for a second season. Michelle McCool is set to join as a new coach, replacing Mickie James.