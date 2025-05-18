Three Matches Added to AEW Double or Nothing Lineup

Three new matches have been added to the lineup for AEW Double or Nothing, bringing even more excitement to the upcoming pay-per-view.

During the latest episode of AEW Collision, Nigel McGuinness officially confirmed he would team up with Daniel Garcia to face FTR. The decision came after a tense exchange on Dynamite where Garcia told McGuinness he intended to take on FTR with or without him, but added that it would be an “honor” to fight alongside the veteran. That segment ended in chaos as Stokely Hathaway emerged to cause a distraction, allowing FTR to attack Garcia and McGuinness from behind. The situation escalated further until Daddy Magic stormed out with a crowbar to even the odds.

Also announced is a high-stakes stretcher match between Ricochet and Mark Briscoe. On Dynamite, Ricochet was moments away from using another spirit gun attack on Zach Gowen when Briscoe rushed to the ring to intervene. In a follow-up segment aired after the broadcast, Briscoe challenged Ricochet to a stretcher match. That bout was made official on Saturday.

Additionally, the tag team scene heated up when Sammy Guevara and Dustin Rhodes battled CRU during Collision. Both teams had declared their intention to challenge The Hurt Syndicate, but it was Guevara and Rhodes who emerged victorious, earning a shot at the AEW Tag Team Championships. Their title match is now confirmed for next Sunday.

Here is the updated AEW Double or Nothing card:

Event Date: Sunday, May 25, 2025

Location: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona

AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa

AEW Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. Sammy Guevara & Dustin Rhodes

Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Final: Will Ospreay vs. Hangman Page

Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Final: Mercedes Moné vs. Jamie Hayter

Stretcher Match: Ricochet vs. Mark Briscoe

FTR vs. Nigel McGuinness & Daniel Garcia