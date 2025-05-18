Three Matches Added to AEW Double or Nothing Lineup

Three new matches have been added to the lineup for AEW Double or Nothing, bringing even more excitement to the upcoming pay-per-view.
During the latest episode of AEW Collision, Nigel McGuinness officially confirmed he would team up with Daniel Garcia to face FTR. The decision came after a tense exchange on Dynamite where Garcia told McGuinness he intended to take on FTR with or without him, but added that it would be an “honor” to fight alongside the veteran. That segment ended in chaos as Stokely Hathaway emerged to cause a distraction, allowing FTR to attack Garcia and McGuinness from behind. The situation escalated further until Daddy Magic stormed out with a crowbar to even the odds.
Also announced is a high-stakes stretcher match between Ricochet and Mark Briscoe. On Dynamite, Ricochet was moments away from using another spirit gun attack on Zach Gowen when Briscoe rushed to the ring to intervene. In a follow-up segment aired after the broadcast, Briscoe challenged Ricochet to a stretcher match. That bout was made official on Saturday.
Additionally, the tag team scene heated up when Sammy Guevara and Dustin Rhodes battled CRU during Collision. Both teams had declared their intention to challenge The Hurt Syndicate, but it was Guevara and Rhodes who emerged victorious, earning a shot at the AEW Tag Team Championships. Their title match is now confirmed for next Sunday.
Here is the updated AEW Double or Nothing card:
Event Date: Sunday, May 25, 2025
Location: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona
AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa
AEW Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. Sammy Guevara & Dustin Rhodes
Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Final: Will Ospreay vs. Hangman Page
Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Final: Mercedes Moné vs. Jamie Hayter
Stretcher Match: Ricochet vs. Mark Briscoe
FTR vs. Nigel McGuinness & Daniel Garcia
Next Sunday, May 25, Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 18, 2025
Desert Diamond Arena, AZ
AEW Double or Nothing@McGuinnessNigel + Daniel Garcia vs@DaxFTR + @CashWheelerFTR
After Dax and Cash crossed the line repeatedly, Daniel Garcia will join forces with Nigel McGuinness to collide vs FTR at #AEWDoN on ppv next Sunday! pic.twitter.com/q9sSNf5Yto
Greenville, South Carolina
May. 19th 2025
Orlando, Florida
May. 20th 2025
Rio Rancho, New Mexico
May. 21st 2025
Brampton, Ontario, Canada
May. 23rd 2025
Tampa, Florida
May. 24th 2025
Glendale, Arizona
May. 25th 2025
Leave a Comment ()