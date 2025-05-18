×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

NWA Crockett Cup 2025 Results: Natalya, Thom Latimer, Hammerstone, Rhino, and The Colons In Action

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 18, 2025
NWA Crockett Cup 2025 Results: Natalya, Thom Latimer, Hammerstone, Rhino, and The Colons In Action

The National Wrestling Alliance returned to the historic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on May 17th for the latest edition of the NWA Crockett Cup. The event delivered a hard-hitting night of action, including title changes, stipulation matches, and the culmination of the prestigious tag team tournament.

Among the standout moments, Bryan Idol captured the NWA World Television Championship, while Kenzie Paige retained her NWA World Women's Title in a high-profile bout against WWE’s Natalya, who competed under her real name, Nattie Neidhart. The Crockett Cup tournament concluded with The Immortals outlasting The Colons to claim the 2025 trophy.

Here are the full results from the event:

  • NWA World Television Championship: Bryan Idol defeated Carson Drake (c) to become the new champion.

  • No Limits Match: Natalia Markova picked up a victory over Kylie Paige.

  • Tag Team Match: TVMA (Tiffany Nieves & Valentina Rossi), with Miss Starr at ringside, defeated The Island Twins (Ta'ahine Tonga & Tala-vou Tonga).

  • Chain Match: Wrecking Ball Legursky overcame Jay Bradley in a brutal encounter.

  • NWA National Heavyweight Championship: Mims (c), accompanied by BLK Jeez, retained his title against Max The Impaler.

  • Singles Match: Silas Mason earned a win over Alex Hammerstone.

  • NWA World Women’s Championship: Kenzie Paige (c) defeated Nattie Neidhart in a title defense that drew major attention.

  • NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Thom Latimer (c) successfully retained in a three-way match against Colby Corino and Rhino.

  • NWA Crockett Cup Finals: The Immortals (Kratos & Odinson) triumphed over The Colons (Eddie Colon & Orlando Colon) to win the 2025 Crockett Cup.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Greenville, South Carolina

May. 19th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

May. 20th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

May. 21st 2025

#dynamite

TNA Under Siege 2025

Brampton, Ontario, Canada

May. 23rd 2025

#under siege

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Tampa, Florida

May. 24th 2025

#snme

AEW Double Or Nothing 2025

Glendale, Arizona

May. 25th 2025

#double or nothing

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy