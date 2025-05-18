NWA Crockett Cup 2025 Results: Natalya, Thom Latimer, Hammerstone, Rhino, and The Colons In Action

The National Wrestling Alliance returned to the historic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on May 17th for the latest edition of the NWA Crockett Cup. The event delivered a hard-hitting night of action, including title changes, stipulation matches, and the culmination of the prestigious tag team tournament.
Among the standout moments, Bryan Idol captured the NWA World Television Championship, while Kenzie Paige retained her NWA World Women's Title in a high-profile bout against WWE’s Natalya, who competed under her real name, Nattie Neidhart. The Crockett Cup tournament concluded with The Immortals outlasting The Colons to claim the 2025 trophy.
Here are the full results from the event:
NWA World Television Championship: Bryan Idol defeated Carson Drake (c) to become the new champion.
No Limits Match: Natalia Markova picked up a victory over Kylie Paige.
Tag Team Match: TVMA (Tiffany Nieves & Valentina Rossi), with Miss Starr at ringside, defeated The Island Twins (Ta'ahine Tonga & Tala-vou Tonga).
Chain Match: Wrecking Ball Legursky overcame Jay Bradley in a brutal encounter.
NWA National Heavyweight Championship: Mims (c), accompanied by BLK Jeez, retained his title against Max The Impaler.
Singles Match: Silas Mason earned a win over Alex Hammerstone.
NWA World Women’s Championship: Kenzie Paige (c) defeated Nattie Neidhart in a title defense that drew major attention.
NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Thom Latimer (c) successfully retained in a three-way match against Colby Corino and Rhino.
NWA Crockett Cup Finals: The Immortals (Kratos & Odinson) triumphed over The Colons (Eddie Colon & Orlando Colon) to win the 2025 Crockett Cup.
Greenville, South Carolina
May. 19th 2025
Orlando, Florida
May. 20th 2025
Rio Rancho, New Mexico
May. 21st 2025
Brampton, Ontario, Canada
May. 23rd 2025
Tampa, Florida
May. 24th 2025
Glendale, Arizona
May. 25th 2025
