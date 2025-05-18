NWA Crockett Cup 2025 Results: Natalya, Thom Latimer, Hammerstone, Rhino, and The Colons In Action

The National Wrestling Alliance returned to the historic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on May 17th for the latest edition of the NWA Crockett Cup. The event delivered a hard-hitting night of action, including title changes, stipulation matches, and the culmination of the prestigious tag team tournament.

Among the standout moments, Bryan Idol captured the NWA World Television Championship, while Kenzie Paige retained her NWA World Women's Title in a high-profile bout against WWE’s Natalya, who competed under her real name, Nattie Neidhart. The Crockett Cup tournament concluded with The Immortals outlasting The Colons to claim the 2025 trophy.

Here are the full results from the event: